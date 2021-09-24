UK energy supplier warns that it cannot absorb competing customers without structure.





The UK’s largest energy retailer has argued that intervention in the sector is inevitable, warning that suppliers could refuse to absorb the customers of failed competitors unless the government returns to negotiate a bailout package.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng withdrew from arranging a deal for the sector after urgent talks this week to address the number of suppliers collapsing due to record wholesale prices, and said the industry has to deal with orphaned customers on its own .

Bill Bullen, CEO of Utilita, which has nearly 800,000 customers, said the amount required to acquire a failed supplier’s customer was so large that it was “impossible” for anyone but the largest companies to get involved.

“Without any kind of support . . . It is very unlikely that we will continue to absorb others,” he added.

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower, the UK’s fifth largest energy retailer, said the strongest companies would have to take on billions of pounds of debt and risk weakening themselves in the process.

It would be foolish to say that this is not a free market and you have to sort it out yourself.

Under the UK regulator’s price cap, the maximum a business can charge a householder is £1,277 from 1 October, but that amount is at least £500 per year over the cost of providing gas and electricity to the average household at current prices. .

“We are not asking for a bailout. I don’t need these customers,” Anderson said.

“If you think about this issue for 2-4 million customers, we can talk about £2bn, £3bn, £4bn, £5bn because there are so many vendors. [in uncovered wholesale energy costs].”

Seven power companies have gone bankrupt in the past six weeks as gas and electricity wholesale prices soar to record levels, and further collapses are expected soon, with the majority of the sector now losing money.

Dale Vince, founder and CEO of clean energy provider Ecotricity, was concerned that the government was trying to take an “ideological and free market approach” without acknowledging the distortions caused by price caps.

“It’s foolish to say that this isn’t a free market and you have to sort it out yourself,” he said.

“The market is not free if you cannot pass on the rising costs of price caps to your customers. The reality is that the only problem is how to pay the record wholesale prices we face as citizens of this country. You can’t pretend they didn’t happen.” said Vince.

When a company fails in its current system, known as a “supplier of last resort,” Ofgem looks for alternative businesses that will continue to serve its stranded customers. Costs incurred by the new supplier are shared across all customers’ bills.

But energy companies are concerned that the system will be overwhelmed if they have to sign too many contracts.

suggestion

Some industry observers have suggested that while Kwarteng and Ofgem cut their forecasts, only 10 companies could survive the winter, suggesting that up to 40 companies could go bankrupt.

Energy executives have warned that if too many suppliers fail simultaneously, Ofgem may struggle to find alternative companies with the balance sheet, capacity or willingness to house potentially millions of new customers.

One executive warned that there were “significant risks” that some companies could reject. “Then you are in a real crisis,” they added. “You have to plan a viable solution in case the worst happens.”

Some energy companies have advocated state-backed loans that allow companies to go to market and take on Treasury-approved debt to accommodate customers who are at a loss.

They suggested that the solution would allow them to cover losses on customer bills over 5-10 years, rather than as short a period of time as a year normally.

A business unit spokesperson said the upper energy price cap would be maintained to protect customers from sharp rises in global gas prices. “We have a clear and well-trained process to protect our customers and ensure that supply is not interrupted when a supplier stops trading.”

Newsletter twice a week

Energy is an indispensable business in the world and Energy Source is our newsletter. Every Tuesday and Thursday, Energy Source delivers essential news, forward-looking analytics and insider information directly to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ofgem said the “priority” is “to ensure that the cost to the broader market of doing so is kept as low as possible”.

Kwarteng said last resort system vendors might appoint “special managers” to run their businesses if “impossible”, but management says they should effectively set up nationalized energy companies.

An energy retail executive said he would probably acquire one of the larger failing suppliers and maintain staff and IT systems to help manage orphan accounts, potentially purchasing and supplying billions of pounds worth of gas and electricity.

An official said, “The special administration cannot prevent the government from injecting money.”

Ecotricity’s Vince said he hopes the government can acquire suppliers so they can experience how difficult the situation for existing suppliers can be.

“I want the government to get involved in the game,” Vince said. “And feel this pain.”

Additional Reports by Jim Pickard

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0384ec8d-882d-48b9-bd8a-9a9b56b2f402 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos