The situation becomes “catastrophic” on the American air base in Germany sheltering approximately 2000 pregnant Afghan refugees





Already 22 babies have been born to Afghan mothers in Ramstein, and that number will increase very soon with around two-thirds of the 3,000 pregnant women being housed there, requiring the time and effort of medical staff at Ramstein and other bases. , two US sources familiar with the situation at the base told CNN.

Even though it is one of the largest American bases in Europe, Ramstein was never designed to handle such a large transient population, especially when there are better equipped and larger facilities in the States. -United.

One of the sources called Ramstein’s Afghans the ’10 forgotten’ as attention shifted from the nearly 10,000 who remain stuck in limbo in Germany to some 53,000 Afghan evacuees already housed in eight bases. military personnel across the United States.

Ramstein called it a “temporary humanitarian city” on social media, built to handle the influx of Afghan evacuees fleeing Kabul. Afghan families, some of them numbering up to 20 men, women and children, were only supposed to stay on the base for 10 days to be examined and treated under an agreement with Germany, the commander said. European Command, General Tod Wolters. September 1.

Now, the remaining Afghans have been in Germany for several weeks and are expected to stay longer after a confirmed case of measles among the Afghan population evacuated to the United States led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to suspend flights for 21 days. The hiatus is scheduled to last until Oct. 9, but the challenges of housing such a large population on a military base overseas have increased exponentially, the sources said.

Two-thirds of tents are currently heated

Nighttime temperatures have fallen to near zero and are expected to continue to drop, forcing the base to find generators and heaters for hundreds of tents set up in aircraft taxiways and parking lots. So far, about two-thirds of the tents are heated, a source said, and the rest should be in a few days, but it underscores the scale of the problem that was never meant to be addressed in Ramstein.

The base has faced some illnesses but is now in “good shape”, a source said. Since Afghans started arriving in late August, there have been nine cases of Covid, along with a very small number of cases of mumps, chickenpox and norovirus, the sources said. There was also a case of malaria.

But it was the confirmed case of measles in the United States that prompted the CDC to issue guidelines that flights of Afghans evacuated from Europe should be suspended until the entire Afghan population can be vaccinated. The CDC then added another three week delay after inoculation to ensure the population is fully vaccinated.

The CDC representative in Ramstein recommended moving Afghans to the United States once they have been vaccinated, but sources said CDC headquarters canceled the representative, effectively stopping flights.

CNN has contacted the CDC for comment.

A flight went from Ramstein to Chicago, but that was an exception.

An Omni Air flight touched down in Chicago on Wednesday morning, bringing 58 unaccompanied Afghan children on a fresh start to the United States, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CNN. A spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcomed their arrival, saying on social media that the miners had abandoned “their homes, their families, their lives as they know them for a chance to survive.” .

The flight, chartered by the State Department, made stops at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Sigonella Naval Air Base in Italy and Ramstein Air Base in Germany before landing in the States. -United. The children received a few vaccines before flying to the United States and will receive vaccines against Covid and chickenpox in America.

“This flight took place to ensure the children are reunited with approved sponsors and family members as quickly as possible and was carried out in accordance with public health guidelines,” the DHS spokesperson said.

A half-empty flight left recently

But the flight was more than half empty when it left Ramstein, well below the capacity of the 767-300, which can carry more than 200 people. According to the two sources, the State Department rejected a request to send more Afghan evacuees, including women, children and late pregnancies, into the flight, frustrating the resettlement efforts of the population.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Ramstein vaccinated Afghans against measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and chickenpox, and a “preponderance” is now vaccinated. In addition, a disease immunity test sample found that 95% of Afghans in Ramstein had long-term immunity to MMR, a source said, indicating that they had likely already received the vaccine or had the. illness in their childhood.

Few, if any, Afghans have much more than a set of clothes, let alone a copy of their vaccination record.

The extended stay in Ramstein forced authorities to offer training on hygiene, including toilet use and hand washing.

The massive tent city began to take a less temporary look, including the opening of a barber shop, as some Afghans “were very worried about starting to look like the Taliban,” one of the sources said. The base has also implemented Wi-Fi, so Afghans can communicate with family members already in the United States or elsewhere.

Ramstein relied on the surrounding community for water and food supplies. The German Embassy in the United States has played down any concerns about the longer-than-expected stay.

“It remains our mutual understanding that Ramstein Air Base can be used as a transit point for evacuees from Afghanistan en route to the United States for a limited time. We are confident that air operations will resume soon,” he said. said an embassy spokesperson. told CNN.

