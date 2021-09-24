The new British science minister takes on an ambitious research agenda.





Photographed in 2019 by George Freeman.Credit: Leon Neal/Getty

The UK has appointed its ninth Minister of Science since 2010 following the reshuffle of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet. George Freeman, a former investor in a life sciences company, will take on that role at a time when the coronavirus pandemic refocuses on research. But there are concerns that the Conservative government will fail to meet its ambitious targets for research spending. UK-Europe relations are also likely to influence the ministerial agenda.

Freeman has been a Conservative MP since 2010 and previously served as Government Life Sciences Advisor and Transport Minister. He succeeded Amanda Soloway as the junior minister, who was appointed in early 2020.

His background as a minister and biotech venture capitalist makes Freeman a relatively popular choice for some researchers. James Wilsdon, who studies research policy at the University of Sheffield, UK, thinks it’s a good promise. It’s great to have someone in the role of understanding the research and innovation system. Kieron Flanagan, who studies science and policy at the University of Manchester, UK agrees. I think most scientists would be delighted to have enthusiasts who appreciate the commercial and economic potential of science.

Scientists will keep an eye on Freeman’s plans to meet Britain’s ambitious research funding goals. The government wants Britain to regain its scientific superpower status and has committed to increasing public and private research and development (R&D) investment to 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP). A separate target aims to increase government research spending to 22 billion by 2024. However, progress on both has stalled. So far, research investment is 1.74% of GDP and the government spends 14.9 billion on research annually. Nick Hillman, director of the Institute for Higher Education Policy in Oxford, UK, said he was pessimistic about the 2.4% target. We need a more drastic roadmap to get there.

negotiation of funds

The overhaul comes less than two months before the government spending review on October 27, before ministers compete for funding to various ministries. Freeman will have a short time to turn his corner to bolster UK R&D. Conservative politician David Willetts, who has been Minister of Science since 2010, said serious negotiations will take place over the next few weeks, even if the ministry has already bid for funding. A long time.

Freeman will also be working with the newly created Office of Science and Technology Strategy, led by Patrick Vallance, the Prime Minister’s Chief Scientific Adviser. However, the exact operation between the two roles is unclear. The establishment of offices raises significant questions about who will drive R&D growth in the UK, Wilsdon says.

Brexit-related issues will also be on the science minister’s agenda, including possible deregulation in certain areas, such as gene editing, as part of an effort to strengthen UK scientific research. Wilsdon clearly says there is a pro-Brexit deregulation agenda. The problem, of course, is that if you deviate too quickly from European standards, you run into problems in terms of cooperation and co-financing. The UK and the European Union have yet to figure out how this cooperation will work. The country has not yet formalized its participation in Horizon Europe, Block’s flagship funding program, which awards billions of euros in research funding. Our participation in the European study program was agreed in principle. [in December 2020], says Sarah Main, Executive Director of Science and Engineering Campaigns in London. However, the UK and EU have not yet officially signed the agreement.

