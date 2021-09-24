US clears aid to Afghanistan despite Taliban sanctions | Humanitarian crises News





The United States grants two licenses allowing various entities to provide humanitarian assistance to the country.

Amid fears that sanctions against the Taliban may worsen a lingering humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the United States has taken steps to pave the way for aid to flow to the economically crippled country.

The US Treasury Department said on Friday it had issued two general licenses, one allowing the US government, NGOs and some international organizations, including the United Nations, to do deals with the Taliban or the Haqqani network, both under sanctions necessary to provide humanitarian assistance. .

The second license authorizes certain transactions related to the export and re-export of food, medicine and other items.

The Treasury is committed to facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and other activities that meet their basic human needs, said Andrea Gacki, director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury, in the communicated.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has decided to engage with the Taliban in order to help the people of the country [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]

She added that Washington would continue to work with financial institutions, NGOs and international organizations to facilitate the flow of agricultural products, medicines and other resources while maintaining sanctions against the Taliban, the Haqqani network and others. .

The Taliban took control of the country last month as foreign forces allied with the United States withdrew from Afghanistan after a 20-year war. Events culminated in the capture of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, two decades after the Taliban were ousted from power by a US-led campaign following the September 11 attacks on the United States. .

The United Nations said that earlier this year more than 18 million people, about half of the Afghan population, needed help amid the country’s second drought in four years.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that Afghanistan is on the brink of a dramatic humanitarian disaster and has decided to engage with the Taliban in order to help the people of the country.

The administration of US President Joe Bidens has said it is determined to allow humanitarian work to continue in Afghanistan, although Washington has classified the Taliban as a specially designated global terrorist group.

The sanctions freeze all of the Taliban’s assets in the United States and prevent Americans from doing business with the group, including contributing funds, goods or services.

World Health Organization urged resumption of funding for Afghan health programs[Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]

Fridays move extends this specific license, allowing international organizations and NGOs to pay taxes, fees, import duties or permits, licenses or other transactions necessary for aid to reach the Afghan people.

The licenses allow NGOs and foreign financial institutions to continue humanitarian aid such as the delivery of food, shelter, medicine and medical services, including COVID-19 assistance, a spokesperson for the Treasure.

We have not reduced the pressure of sanctions on Taliban leaders or the severe restrictions on their access to the international financial system, the spokesperson said.

Afghans demonstrated in Kabul on Friday, calling for the release of central bank assets held in the United States.

The United States has frozen US $ 9 billion in Afghan foreign reserves held in New York and the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund and the European Union have suspended funding for projects in Afghanistan.

Without access to these funds, Kabul’s interim government cannot even pay the import taxes needed to bring in containers of food from Pakistan, officials from the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

The World Health Organization, Afghan representatives from Médecins Sans Frontières and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent have said the country’s health system is on the verge of collapse and called for the resumption of funding for the country’s health program.

