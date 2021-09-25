



A call to reintroduce predators such as wolves and bears could seriously undermine public support to bring British countryside back into the wild, a senior environmentalist said.

Francesca Osowska, CEO of government conservation agency NatureScot, said that reproduction can only be successful with the support of those who live and manage it, including farmers and Highland real estate managers who are concerned about losing their livelihoods.

A focus on totem predators like wolves risks alienating people living in rural areas, where participation is essential if the large-scale restoration programs needed to address climate and natural emergencies are to be successful, she said.

Osowska said: We need to think of rewilding as a much broader concept. We need to think about restoring all nature, not just large mammals. And it is to ensure that forestry of different land types is properly mixed to have a mosaic of habitats in the pine hoverfly.

The vision I want is a future rich in nature. All means rich in nature have been able to live in harmony with and benefit from it.

A European brown bear in a cage in Bristol hopes to start a discussion about wildlife cultivation. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA

Osowska said rewilding has negative connotations in rural areas.

Some people have taken rewilding to mean turning back the clock, turning back time, and returning our landscapes to what they were before people were a part of them. And that’s not our rewilding version. Our rewilding version is absolutely natural restoration. [that] We have to work with people and communities.

Her remarks underscore rising tensions in rural Scotland over a government-funded program to reintroduce the popular species. Scotland, which has received the lowest rating for biodiversity in recent international studies, is at the forefront of species reintroduction in the UK and has long-standing projects to reintroduce golden eagles, sea eagles and beavers.

The reintroduction of sea eagles is controversial as some farmers have reported attacks on sheep. PHOTOGRAPH BY DREW BERKELEY/ALAMI

In the case of sea eagles and beavers, these endangered and severely persecuted species are now so numerous that they are being exported across the UK and Ireland for other reintroduction projects.

However, deep conflicts emerged in all three. More than 200 people have been legally shot since NatureScot allowed farmers to shoot beavers that damage farmland in the Tayside area. NatureScot is awaiting a judge’s ruling on whether the policy is illegal, as the charity Trees for Life claims its lethal controls are unnecessarily punitive.

Meanwhile, the National Farmers Union Scotland has called for new powers to lethally control sea eagles, arguing that they attack sheep that Nature Scott would refuse to formally demand.

In 2017, the agency published scientific evidence linking the systematic persecution and disappearance of golden eagles with grouse wetlands in some upland areas. Scottish ministers are preparing a new law that permits grouse wetlands and bans anything related to wildlife crime.

Similar tensions are expected to escalate over proposals to free the lynx, Europe’s largest native cat, and eventually repopulate the Highlands with wildcats.

Osowska said NatureScot will receive a license application later next year to launch the lynx in a small pilot project, assuming that the community consultation project gets support from rural people, including livestock farmers, where their herds may be at risk. Release of the wildcat within a few years is also a realistic possibility, she said.

At the same time, an influential environmental charity has accused NatureScot of failing to reduce deer numbers in the highlands, despite its legal responsibility to curb overgrazing and protect sensitive habitats.

Deer populations have crossed one million and are widely criticized for destroying native forests and vegetation highlands along with sheep, undermining efforts to respond to climate and natural emergencies.

High deer populations are being blamed for damage to Scotland’s flora. Photo: Rick Wood Photo/Alami

NatureScot is working with Scottish ministers to draft a plan for a stronger culling policy that could provoke a backlash from Highland property owners. Campaigns like Rewilding Britain believe that wolves will provide a natural mechanism of control. It is argued that the absence of these predators is in part responsible for the surge in deer numbers.

NatureScot and the Scottish Minister are preparing an important biodiversity strategy for next year’s publication, based on decisions made at the Cop26 Climate Conference in Glasgow in November and the Cop15 Biodiversity Conference in China next year.

Absolutely important is that we are part of nature and we are not separated from it. Osowska said. The perception that the human species is separate from the rest of nature has been around for too long. As a species, we depend on nature for the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the water we drink.

