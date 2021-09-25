In Colombia, Haitians wonder if they will continue their journey to the United States





Those determined to help families back home can wait in Mexico before attempting to enter the United States, said Gabriel, who did not give his last name.

Everyone is waiting for a decision from the United States government, to see if it calms down and how they can get in to do the migration process.

The US special envoy to Haiti resigned Thursday, blaming the Biden administration for inhumane and counterproductive deportations, while Mexico urged Haitians to return to its border with Guatemala to seek asylum.

Many migrants spent years in other Latin American countries like Chile and Brazil before attempting the northward journey and now feel their opportunity to enter the United States may be closed.

What we want is to be allowed through before they close the borders to us in the United States, a Venezuelan migrant told Reuters this week who declined to give his name but said that he worked in Peru. They will take our dreams away.

Colombia and Panama agreed last month that 500 migrants could cross per day, but local officials have repeatedly urged them to increase the quota, saying it is far too low to keep pace with the roughly 1,500 migrants. who arrive in town on a daily basis.

Many migrants accompanied by young children crowd into hotels or sleep on the beach, lining up endlessly in the pouring rain to look for boat tickets.

