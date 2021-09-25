US Senators Urge State Department to Face Crackdown in Bahrain | News on the death penalty





A bipartisan group of US senators has called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to pressure the Kingdom of Bahrain to end what he calls the violent and systemic repression of its people.

We are writing to express our concerns over the troubling Bahraini government’s rights record and to better understand your administration’s strategy to lobby on this issue with our important ally and partner, wrote a group of seven influential US senators. .

The Gulf state and military ally of the United States has been condemned by international human rights groups after jailing thousands of protesters, journalists and activists following a popular uprising against the monarchy in 2011 which was suppressed with force and help from Saudi Arabia. Since then, political opposition in Bahrain has been banned and independent media shut down. Torture and forced confessions have been reported in death penalty cases, some involving political prisoners accused of terrorism.

The signatories of the letter (PDF) were Democratic Senators Ron Wyden, Patrick Leahy, Bernie Sanders, Sherrod Brown, Tammy Baldwin and Jeff Merkley, along with Republican Marco Rubio.

They called on Secretary Blinken to promote reform and respect for basic human rights in Bahrain.

We have long expressed concerns about the situation in Bahrain precisely because Manama is an important ally, senators said.

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which patrols the Persian Gulf, is based in Bahrain and senators have expressed concern that Bahrain’s violent and systemic crackdown will spark resentment and instability that could threaten the U.S. presence.

Bahrain is a predominantly Shiite country ruled by a Sunni monarchy. Reports from the US State Department have documented rights violations in Bahrain for years.

Hasan Abdulnabi Mansoor is third prisoner to die in Bahrain from medical negligence since April, according to Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain [Photo courtesy of Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain]

Bahrainis continue to call for agency and responsibility, often at the risk of their safety and that of their families, according to the letter.

Amnesty International and 15 other human rights groups called on Bahrain in July to release Abdul Jalil al-Singace, a political prisoner serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 2011 uprising.

Al-Singace, 59, was a key member of the Shia Haq opposition movement. He went on a hunger strike to protest the mistreatment.

Bahrain’s government has rejected allegations of human rights violations and denied any discrimination against its Shia citizens. There was no immediate response from a press official at the Bahraini Embassy in Washington, DC, to an Al Jazeera investigation seeking a response to the senators’ letter.

Husain Abdulla, a Bahraini exile who founded Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain, said Bahrain is a test case for the Biden administration which has sought to place human rights at the center of its foreign policy.

Bahrain’s government is a blatant, persistent and blatant violator of the rights of its citizens at almost every level, Abdalla said in a statement posted on the group’s website, praising the senators’ letter.

. @ ADHRB with @amnesty, @hrw, @BahrainRights, @UN_SPExperts and @ GulfCentre4HR participated in a side event at the 48th session of the Human Rights Council to demand the immediate release of prisoners of conscience at # Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/X96haTA8Oo

Colossus Diplomacy (@ColossusDiplo) September 23, 2021

In August, human rights groups called for an independent investigation into the death of Hasan Abdulnabi Mansoor, 35, a Bahraini prisoner who died in custody after allegedly being denied essential medicine and treatment.

Mansoor was the third prisoner to die in Bahrain since April as a result of medical negligence, rights groups have said.

Earlier this month, Bahrain conditionally released 30 prisoners under new rules allowing electronic surveillance and house arrest, the Reuters news service reported, citing government officials and activists.

Sayed Ahmed al-Wadaei, also an exiled Bahraini activist who heads the Bahraini Institute for Rights and Democracy, told Reuters that 27 of those released were political prisoners and many were jailed as minors .

They will continue to face severe restrictions on their freedom and these rare releases remain overshadowed by the continued incarceration of hundreds of political prisoners in Bahrain, al-Wadaei said.

