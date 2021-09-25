Answers to the top 5 questions about energy prices





Questions and Answers Worried about running out of gas?

You don’t have to. Although global gas wholesale prices are currently high, we are confident the UK’s energy supply security is safe now and during the winter.

If your supplier goes bankrupt, will you lose power? Or do you have to find a new supplier yourself?

no. Even if your supplier goes out of operation, Ofgem’s independent energy regulator will automatically switch you to a new supplier so your energy supply is not interrupted.

It’s not uncommon for energy providers to leave the market, so there are well-equipped systems in place to protect your home and keep gas and electricity running.

Wouldn’t joining a new supplier increase your energy costs?

Customers of a failed supplier who switch to a new supplier are protected by an energy price cap.

This is a government plan that will protect millions of people from sudden rises in global gas prices and limit how much energy providers can charge at a base or standard variable rate.

The Supplier may not charge more than the price cap to the Customer of the failed Supplier.

Major energy suppliers also protect themselves and their customers from short-term price spikes by purchasing a significant portion of their wholesale supplies months in advance.

We also have a variety of other schemes available to support vulnerable and low-income households, including warm home discounts, winter fuel payments and cold weather payments.

Are energy price caps going to go up significantly this winter?

Energy price caps are reviewed twice a year based on recently estimated energy supply costs, and announced that the cap will be raised in the summer with wholesale gas price increases from October 1st.

However, the next price cap will be updated on April 2022, so the protecting customers don’t have to worry about the price cap being raised before that.

Why isn’t the UK storing more gas?

Gas storage capacity has little effect on gas price. While some other countries store gas to ensure the security of their own supply, the UK has the advantage of having access to a wide variety of safe gas sources from trusted import partners such as the North Sea and Norway.

