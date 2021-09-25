



In the UK, another 35,623 cases of COVID-19 and 180 virus-related deaths have been reported, with 7,124 people currently hospitalized for the disease.

New infections decreased slightly from 36,710 on Thursday but increased from 32,651 on Friday, while the number of deaths compares to 182 and 178, respectively.

Meanwhile, 31,617 people received their first COVID-19 jab yesterday, the highest number since 41,054 on September 4th. This means that 48,705,771 British people aged 16 and over are now stabbed with a knife (89.6% of the total population).

And 44,817 second shots were made, bringing the number of double jabs to 44,644,887 (82.1%).

England’s R also fell slightly on Friday, between 0.8 and 1.0.

Last week, the R value (or number of reproductions) was between 0.9 and 1.1.

An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that on average, every 10 people infected with the coronavirus will infect between 8 and 10 other people.

Growth in the UK is currently between -3% and -1%, meaning the number of new infections is decreasing by 1% to 3% every day.

The lasting impact of the pandemic has been blamed in part on the UK’s truck driver shortage.

The UK retail consortium previously warned that there would be significant disruption ahead of Christmas if it didn’t find more delivery drivers within the next 10 days.

Ministers were due to meet for an urgent meeting on how to address the current shortage of HGV operators that have already left supermarket shelves empty.

There has been a shortage of qualified truck drivers due to a variety of factors including Brexit leading to the loss of drivers in the European Union, epidemics hampering driving tests, and existing problems in the transport industry related to wages and conditions.

Andrew Opie, BRC’s Director of Food and Sustainability, said:

“Without them, goods cannot be moved from farms to warehouses to stores.

“The UK currently faces a shortage of around 90,000 HGV drivers and it is consumers who ultimately suffer as a result.

“If we don’t find a solution within the next 10 days, there will be significant chaos ahead of Christmas.”

Elsewhere, the Department of Defense has approved a request to send approximately 100 military medical personnel to Northern Ireland to assist hospitals in need of assistance to cope with the number of COVID-19 patients.

Sky News has learned that service staff will be deployed in the next few days and are expected to support Belfast City Hospital and Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

