UK just before joining EU coronavirus vaccine passport plan





Paul Charles, CEO of travel consulting firm The PC Agency, said the use of EU digital certificates to enter restaurants, bars and other venues in France has become popular with the public.

“As a result, more people have been vaccinated and the French have seen a significant drop in infection rates due to this measure. We will see the British people getting more used to it and integrating it into their daily life,” he said.

“This isn’t for the short term. Governments are getting used to it. They see it as increasing vaccine absorption and will be reluctant to remove it for those who are completely stung.”

The EU digital covid certificate does not operate a two-way communication system like the NHS test and trace app.

Controversy centers on the fact that, like national identification cards, governments and other agencies can use these cards to restrict individuals’ access to events and venues based on personal details that are part of their health records. Some say this could create a “two-tier UK”.

Conservative MP Steve Baker and professor of behavioral sciences at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Paul Dolan, wrote in a recent article: “Vaccination is the key to living freely in a democracy. “It should never be allowed to determine what ability you have.”

Partly for this reason, the plan, administered by the European Commission and Parliament, has an initial license to run for only 12 months from 1 July 2021 and has strict rules on data privacy.

The personal data passed between databases when an individual’s QR code is scanned is “limited to what is needed” to provide the requested authentication, the EU said.

In the case of the vaccination certificate, it is limited to the type and manufacturer of the vaccine, the number of vaccinations, and the inoculation date. In the case of a voice test certificate, information about the type test, date, time, location and result is passed.

The system can also indicate whether someone has recovered from Covid and has natural immunity if a doctor has issued a COVID-19 recovery certificate. Here, positive test date and expiration date are the only data shared through the app.

“The EU digital covid certificate uses a decentralized system that does not require a central EU database or exchange of personal data between authorities,” the EU said. Additionally, “data accessed for verification must not be kept by the verifier after verification (e.g. when boarding an airplane).”

Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said digital passports “will make life easier for business and leisure travelers”, but the government is fully committed to aligning the UK with the European testing regime. We urge you to stop day 2 testing for hasty arrivals. .

