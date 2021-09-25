JP Morgan Launches Digital-Only Chase Current Accounts in UK | current account





US bank Chase opens its first current account in the UK, which one analyst said would blow the competition out of the water.

Offering 1% cashback on daily spending for the first 12 months, free use of international cards including ATMs, and 5% interest on limited savings, this deal could be an attractive option for Britons whose current account benefits are slowly dwindling.

Chase, JP Morgans’ consumer brand, already serves 60 million households in the United States.

A digital-only app-based account from the UK that competes with companies like Monzo and Starling.

Prospective account holders are invited to sign up for a waitlist. The bank says it is taking a controlled approach to managing demand, and those who sign up will be able to become customers in a matter of days.

There are no fees or minimum monthly deposits on the account, but there is a limit to offering 1% cashback.

Users do not receive cashback for money spent on large purchases or gambling, such as cars.

You can round purchases to the nearest one with a setting that can be turned on and off with the app as customers spend their money. This pot earns 5% interest.

Unusually, the account comes with an unnumbered debit card with details stored behind a secure login in the app. This means that you can immediately create a new card number upon reporting a loss.

AJ Bell’s personal finance director, Laura Suter, said this could be a winner. First impressions are that this new account will blow the competition out of the water with out-of-market interest rates for attractive cashback deals and savings features.

Assuming there is no cap on cashback, this ratio means that if someone spends 500 a month on a debit card, they get 5 back.

Suter said there are downsides to some customer accounts because there are no bank branches and all support and customer support is online or over the phone, and must be done in an app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2021/sep/25/jp-morgan-launches-digital-only-chase-current-account-in-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos