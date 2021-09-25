UK Energy Crisis: What’s Happening Now and Need to Transition? | consumer issues





The UK domestic energy market is in crisis. Seven energy companies went bankrupt in the last few weeks. Green and Avro went down this week, and more people are thought to be at serious risk. Analysts liken the recent events to the 2008 financial crisis, but insist the government won’t bail out its suppliers. Some customers are facing the problem of increasing their bills by more than 50%. Explain what this means for you and explore your options.

What’s going on with your energy bill?

Twelve months ago, the average energy-using household with the cheapest gas and electricity contract paid about 800 per year in variable rate tariffs, while the customer who opted for the best 12-month flat rate paid 817. Fast forward this week, the same customers face an anxious wait to see if their suppliers can survive. Otherwise, you will face a price increase as the weather starts to get colder.

From 1 October the price cap of regulator Ofgem will increase by 12% for dual fuel. This will be paid as a standard variable tariff.

What is the price cap?

The cap is the maximum that a supplier can charge for an energy unit, taking into account flat rates and VAT. This applies to standard rate tariffs provided by energy companies. As of October 1st, Ofgem says it will operate at 21p per kWh for electricity and 4p per kWh for gas for typical direct debit customers. However, furniture that pays in different ways has different price caps. Prepaid customers are the highest. There are also different price caps across the country.

For a household with average gas and electricity consumption, the new rate is calculated at 1,277 per year. High-use households can easily see their bills go up to $2,000 per year. For prepaid customers with average usage, the new limit is equivalent to an annual bill of 1,309.

Price caps are set by Ofgem every six months, new caps are applied in October and April of each year.

Those who choose a flat rate transaction will have a fixed unit price for the duration of the offer, unless the provider fails.

Read the meter when there is a change in supply. Photo: AlamyIm and small vendors. What if I go bankrupt?

The good news is that the power doesn’t go off, the lights and gas stay on. However, a new vendor is automatically assigned and we cannot say who the vendor is.

Regulator Ofgem automatically reassigns customers of failed companies as a last resort. Earlier this month, a failed Utility Point customer was transferred to EDF. Customers of People Energy, another company that went bankrupt on Monday, were told they were moving to British Gas. Green and Avro customers will know who their new supplier is in a matter of days.

When you are notified of a change in supply, check your meter and cancel future direct debits.

After a flood of predicted company failures passes, Ofgem may be forced to set up a state-owned supplier for 4 million households with a small company.

Will I keep the same tariffs paid to the failed supplier?

No, this is a matter of consumers shopping for the cheapest deal. In previous years, new suppliers sometimes respected the tariffs of incumbents, but now they will not. Ofgem has confirmed that the underlying vendor can only impose price caps on inherited customers.

Customers with average energy usage who were on their best flat rate deal a year ago will see an increase of over 400 bills. A further increase is expected in April next year.

Can’t you just switch to a cheaper provider?

There is no stopping Ofgem from leaving after all transfers are complete, usually about a week or so after appointing a new supplier, and we cannot charge you a termination fee. The biggest problem right now is that I can’t find a cheaper deal anywhere else.

What happens to my credits?

Most of your customers will have had a sound credit balance before winter comes, and the vendor you move into should respect everything that happened with your previous failed vendor.

Despite Ofgem’s and government’s claims to be smooth, getting your money back can be a painful process, especially if your former supplier’s information systems are messed up. Managers are often reluctant to get money out of old company accounts where there is a dispute over the amount owed to the customer.

We anticipate this will be the next big battleground as consumers struggle to get back the money they owe to their former suppliers.

I’m getting a fixed tariff with a big supplier that shouldn’t fail.

No, you know you’re avoiding all of this and you’re still paying the same rates as before.

My little vendor is still trading. Should I switch to a larger vendor now?

In general, a conversion is a reaction to an increase in price. However, like the financial markets in 2008, the energy markets have almost shrunk. There are still a few companies offering to attract new customers, but there’s little point in switching since you’ll be paying the same as the Ofgems price cap. If a supplier fails, you’ll end up with a big one anyway, but otherwise you’ll keep paying lower tariffs, so there’s nothing to gain by moving.

Are there any low-priced products left? Some customers have increased electricity bills as the weather gets colder. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

Most suppliers have lifted their cheapest tariffs last week, but there are still a few deals advertised that could be good choices for price increases.

A number of companies this week offered about 1,274 one-year variable rate tariffs per year on dual fuel, which is close to the price cap. E.ON 1 year repair cost is 1,430 per year. Its two-year repair cost was 1,474. The two-year fixed tariff for octopus was $1,555 per year on average consumption. British Gas has a 30-month fixed contract for 1,778 per year (including 12 months of boiler cover), but these deals may not last long.

Need to fix when the best deals are too expensive?

If you really value certainty, take a look at the E.ON two-year deal. But if the existing tariffs are much cheaper than that, it’s worth waiting to see what happens. MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis, former champion of the energy transition, says prices have gone up so much in recent weeks that the savings consumers will be able to save by sticking to the existing low tariffs will outweigh the additional costs they will incur later.

What will prices be like in the future?

Unfortunately, this is only the beginning of a price increase. The price cap changes every October and April, and experts are already warning that it will rise again next spring, equivalent to 1,455-1,500 per year. This is for average use, and high-use households will pay much more per year. The hope is that the market calms down and wholesale prices return to normal. At this point, consumer prices should also fall.

I can’t afford these raises Any help? Struggling to pay my energy bills? Photo: iByte/Alami

Low-income, certain-benefit households can save 140 on their energy bills this winter under the Warm Homes concession scheme. And major suppliers including British Gas, EDF, E.ON and Scottish Power have resumed their plans for 2021-22.

When you receive the guaranteed credit component of your annuity credit, you should automatically receive a warm home discount. Similarly, households with incomes under the age of 16,190 may apply. People who receive child tax credits, income support or income-based JSA and many other benefits are also eligible, but on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’ve inherited a prepaid meter, now is the time to switch.

Citizen Advice says people who can’t afford their gas and electricity bills should contact their suppliers to find a solution. You should try to negotiate a deal that works for both of you.

If previous financial problems forced you to use a prepaid meter, your record may have improved enough to return you to a credit meter. Likewise, if you’ve inherited a prepaid meter, now is the time to switch. You can save 40 a year and visit the store a lot to reload.

Getting back to work physically every day will reduce your bill this winter. People who work at home typically spend an extra $100 last year because they keep heating on with a heater that would normally be turned off all day.

Two failed companies and I went back to where I started. Charles Thomson uses Look After My Bills to switch energy providers. Photo: Charles Thompson

Since last summer, London-based Charles Thomson has been shopping using an automated redemption service. He switched midway when the energy crisis hit, and now the company he moved to and both companies have collapsed. He’s back with a supplier from 15 months ago.

He said he signed up for Look After My Bills around May or June last year. When we were at British Gas they were supplying both our gas and electricity. The exchange site moved him to a one-year flat rate contract with Peoples Energy, which saved him 560 per year. The deal recently ended and he said he would move to Green.

All of this, he says, took place about three months before the supplier’s energy cost concerns became known. I’ve been told I can save 90 a year with Green.

The conversion requested a final meter reading from People Energy, and his new supplier received an advance payment from him. But when he tried to give Green the meter readings, the website didn’t work and the alarm bell started ringing. When he called the company he found he was 37th in the queue and an hour later his call was still unanswered. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Green had collapsed.

On Tuesday he received an email from British Gas that People Energy had taken over his account, stating that the transition had not been completed when People Energy went bankrupt last week.

Don’t worry about British Gas. We’ve sent you a message that your account is being taken over. He said he was waiting to hear what he had to say about the rates before making any decisions.

Thomson asked me to process my bill as it did to verify the supplier before changing people. It told him: We regularly review suppliers we work with based on several factors, including customer feedback, Trustpilot reviews, citizen advisory boards, and financial stability.

He still signed up. He says: Now energy prices will be the bigger picture. I see how things go before I do anything.

