Dillingham Airfield tenants can stay, state continues to rent to US military





The state Department of Transportation intends to reverse its previously announced lease termination for Dillingham Airfield on the north coast of Oahus. From now on, the tenants of the aerodromes can continue to operate for the moment.

The department announced Thursday that it will not end its lease with the U.S. military yet.

The state has leased the property to the military since 1962 and has permitted the use of commercial and civilian aircraft in the facilities.

But last year, the state decided to end its earlier five-year lease due to concerns about water use limits and compliance.

The tenants of the airfield were told on short notice that they would be evicted when the state intended to terminate the lease.

DOT granted tenants two extensions as stakeholders discussed the future of the airfield. The last extension was due to end in December.

State Transportation Director Jade Butay said on Thursday that the combined efforts of DOT staff, lawmakers, the military and tenants had given her confidence that the issues could be addressed and resolved all The problems.

The lease of the aerodrome by the State ends in July 2024.

DOT says coordination is continuing on the possibility of a long-term lease for the operation of Dillingham Airfield.

In an Army statement, Col. Dan Misigoy, Commander of the U.S. Army Hawaii Garrison, said: The military appreciates the collaborative efforts that have been made to bring together various stakeholders to discuss the Dillingham Military Airfield. We will continue to work with the State in this process and look forward to the continuation of the dialogue.

