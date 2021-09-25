Britain and France are reheating one of the world’s oldest rivals in perilous times.





French President Emmanuel Macron was not scheduled to attend the UNGA in person. However, it was impossible to isolate his absence (even in hypothetical form) from the brawl that arose over the submarine deal between Australia, Great Britain and the United States (AUKUS). – $1 billion contract with France.

French officials were, of course, outraged. Three alleged allies negotiated a deal behind the scenes, and one broke a deal he had agreed to years ago. It was a great embarrassment for a man who had sent the presidency to himself as Europe’s most serious leader, both internally and on the world stage.

Conversely, this was a hat-trick for Boris Johnson, who has been accused of leading the Brexit campaign and making his country isolated and globally meaningless. Standing shoulder to shoulder with US President Joe Biden. We agree to do business with two countries on opposite sides of the world. In the process, it is stabbing the eyes of France.

This is the last point that best explains the hostile rhetoric from France last week and the British profanity.

When France withdrew its ambassadors from Washington, D.C. and Canberra, it was decided not to do the same in Britain, which was seen as a kind of tyranny. France’s European minister has called Britain a ‘fellow partner’ who has embraced America’s ‘agitation’.

Johnson responded to the hostility by saying in broken French that some people should hold hands and take a break.

“I think it’s time for our dearest friends around the world to ‘prenez un grip’, ‘donnez-moi un break’ about all this,” he told reporters during a visit to the United States.

All this may seem childish, but it can be consequential.

France and England have long been hateful neighbors.

“Politics is often as simple as this,” said Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester.

Last week must have been very difficult for Macron to swallow. Not only did the AUKUS deal undermine France’s claim that it was Europe’s most serious geopolitical country, but Johnson also had a streak of victories in the United States. a global leader supporting his climate goals; End of U.S. travel ban. Meanwhile, Macron was absent and was despised.

Ford points out that this affects Johnson’s particular strengths. Using non-diplomatic language (“catch up”) has the potential to offend while entertaining a domestic audience.

But why would he or the world leader risk such an insult? To be honest, for now, politically, Macron and Johnson get along pretty well.

First up is Macron.

Aurelien Mondon, a senior lecturer at the University of Bath, describes this as “a great opportunity for him to look like a politician,” but France “is only a few months away from the presidential election. We have little experience with such matters.”

It also helps Macron highlight one of his main goals. That is, uniting the European Union on issues like national defense that would not have been possible had Britain not voted to leave.

Emmanuelle Schon Quinlivan, lecturer in European politics at the University of Cork, said: “It is no secret that Macron wants to build the EU pillar to have a greater defense capability within NATO and the EU.” I can say that we cannot depend on England.”

She also points out that during the Brexit negotiations, Macron has consistently taken the toughest position with the UK and has sometimes been the one who poses the greatest risk to the Brexit negotiations.

This leads us to Johnson.

“He is arguably the best leader when it comes to fighting the enemy,” Ford said. “The incentive to create minor conflicts with France after Brexit is greater as we can no longer punish us within the EU structure.”

But Ford points out that “if Macron wants to get revenge and make Johnson look stupid” could be wrong.

The most obvious area where he can punish Johnson is to pressure the EU to take legal action against the UK for failing to fully implement the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“If France pressures the EU to bring the UK to court and the UK retaliates by triggering Article 16 of the Protocol, allowing the UK to take unilateral action would mean serious escalation of tensions,” said Anand Menon, professor of European politics. will,” he said. at King’s College London.

How likely are things to get out of hand?

There is currently limited goodwill between Paris and London.

And poor relations greatly affect important issues between neighbors.

The British government is working with France to stop the flow of irregular migrants traveling across the English Channel.

Former British ambassador to France, Julian King, said crossing the strait would “make it much easier for those trying to smuggle people into England” unless the French are encouraged to “pass the beach with enthusiasm”. This will be problematic for governments that take a hard line on immigration.

Beyond intergovernmental bilateral issues like national defense, he added, political debates can flow into the toxic atmosphere of the wider society.

“It’s not just Britain that parts of the media are ready to evoke bad feelings,” says King. “Politicians on both sides need to focus on cooling the heat, not fanning the flames.”

One of the consequences of the upheaval in world politics of the past five years has been the bizarre dynamics of Europe’s diplomatic competition.

Outside the EU, the UK is eager to be the best friend of English-speaking democracies like the US, Australia, Canada, and more.

At the same time, the EU is independent of the US but is trying to build its own power base that will force Washington and other global players to take it seriously. Despite best efforts, the 27 member states do not agree on some of the most basic principles of what this EU Mark Two is.

In this environment, artificial rows are inevitable and useful in some cases. But leaders need to be careful not to shift performance away from policies that are insignificant to policies that harm themselves and others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/25/europe/uk-france-spat-could-have-consequences-intl-gbr-cmd/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos