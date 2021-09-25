US, Pakistan clash again over Afghan threats





WASHINGTON (AP) The Taliban takeover of Kabul has heightened mutual mistrust between the United States and Pakistan, two putative allies that have become entangled over Afghanistan. But the two sides still need each other.

With the Biden administration looking for new ways to end terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it will likely look again to Pakistan, which remains essential to US intelligence and national security due to its proximity to Afghanistan and its ties to the Taliban leadership currently in charge.

During two decades of war, US officials accused Pakistan of playing a double game by promising to fight terrorism and cooperate with Washington while cultivating the Taliban and other extremist groups who attacked US forces in Afghanistan. Islamabad, meanwhile, highlighted what he saw as broken promises of a government of support for Kabul after the United States ousted the Taliban from power in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks, as extremist groups fled to eastern Afghanistan and launched deadly attacks across Pakistan.

But the United States wants Pakistani cooperation in counterterrorism efforts and may seek permission to conduct surveillance flights in Afghanistan or other intelligence cooperation. And Pakistan wants US military aid and good relations with Washington, even as its leaders openly celebrate the Taliban coming to power.

Over the past 20 years, Pakistan has been vital for various logistical purposes for the US military. What’s really troubling is that, unfortunately, there hasn’t been a lot of trust, said U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat who sits on the House Intelligence Committee. I think the question is whether we can overcome this story to come to a new understanding.

Former diplomats and intelligence agents from both countries say opportunities for cooperation are severely limited by the events of the past two decades and by Pakistan’s continued competition with India. The previous Afghan government, strongly supported by New Delhi, regularly accused Pakistan of harboring the Taliban. The new Taliban government includes officials who U.S. officials have long believed to be linked to the Pakistani spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence.

Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, said he understood the temptation of officials from both countries to try to take advantage of the situation and find common ground. But Haqqani said he expects Pakistan to give all possible cooperation to the Taliban.

It’s a moment Pakistan has been waiting for 20 years, said Haqqani, now a member of the Hudson Institute think tank. They now have the feeling of having a satellite state.

U.S. officials are trying to quickly build what President Joe Biden calls a capability on the horizon to monitor and stop terrorist threats.

Without a partner country bordering Afghanistan, the United States must fly surveillance drones over long distances, limiting the time they can be used to monitor targets. The United States has also lost most of its network of informants and intelligence partners in the now ousted Afghan government, making it essential to find common ground with other governments that have more resources in them. the country.

Pakistan could help in this effort by allowing overflight rights for US spy planes from the Persian Gulf or by allowing the US to base surveillance or counterterrorism teams along its border with Afghanistan. . There are few other options among Afghanistan’s neighbors. Iran is an American adversary. And the Central Asian countries north of Afghanistan all face varying degrees of Russian influence.

There are no known agreements to date. CIA Director William Burns traveled to Islamabad earlier this month to meet with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who heads ISI, according to a statement. from the Pakistani government. Burns and Hameed have also traveled to Kabul separately in recent weeks to meet with Taliban leaders. The CIA declined to comment on the visits.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi noted this week that Islamabad had cooperated with US requests to facilitate peace talks before the Taliban takeover and that it had accepted US military demands throughout the war. .

We have often been criticized for not doing enough, Qureshi told The Associated Press on Wednesday. But we weren’t appreciated enough for doing what was done.

Qureshi did not respond directly to whether Pakistan would allow the installation of surveillance equipment or the overflight of drones.

They don’t need to be physically there to share intelligence, he said of the United States. There are smarter ways to do it.

The CIA and ISI have a long history in Afghanistan, dating back to their common goal of arming bands of Mujahedin freedom fighters against the occupation of the Soviet Union in the 1980s. The CIA sent weapons and money in Afghanistan via Pakistan.

These fighters included Osama bin Laden. Others will become the leaders of the Taliban, who emerged victorious from a civil war in 1996 and took control of most of the country. The Taliban gave refuge to Bin Laden and other al-Qaeda leaders, who launched deadly attacks against Americans abroad in 1998, then struck the United States on September 11, 2001.

After September 11, the United States immediately sought Pakistan’s cooperation in its fight against al-Qaida and other terrorist groups. Declassified cables released by the National Security Archives at George Washington University show officials in President George W. Bush’s administration have made multiple requests to Pakistan, ranging from intercepting shipments of weapons to their destination. Al-Qaida to providing the United States with intelligence and clearances to fly over military and intelligence aircraft. territory.

The CIA is said to carry out hundreds of drone strikes launched from Pakistan targeting al-Qaida leaders and others suspected of having links to terrorist groups. Hundreds of civilians died in the strikes, according to figures on record by outside observers, which led to widespread protests and public anger in Pakistan.

Pakistan, meanwhile, continued to be accused of harboring the Taliban after the US-backed coalition ousted the group from power in Kabul. And bin Laden was killed in 2011 by US special forces in a secret raid on a compound in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, home to the country’s military academy. Operation Bin Laden led many Americans to question whether Pakistan had sheltered bin Laden and angered Pakistanis who felt the raid violated their sovereignty.

For years, CIA officials have attempted to confront their Pakistani counterparts after gathering more evidence that Pakistani intelligence operatives were helping the Taliban move money and fighters to an then-growing insurgency in neighboring Afghanistan, he said. said Douglas London, who oversaw CIA counterterrorism operations in South Asia until 2018.

They were saying, you just came to my office, tell me where the location is, he said. Usually they were just giving us lip service and telling us that they couldn’t confirm the information.

London, author of the forthcoming book The Recruiter, said he expected the US Secret Service to consider limited partnerships with Pakistan on common enemies such as al-Qaeda or the Islamic State-Khorasan, who took responsibility for the deadly suicide bombing outside Kabul airport last month during the final days of the US evacuation.

The risk, London said, is that sometimes your partner is as much of a threat to you as the enemy you are chasing.

Associated Press editor Edith M. Lederer contributed to this United Nations report.

