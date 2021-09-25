Reviews | Education does not inoculate us against vaccine hesitancy





About a year ago, Jessica was quoted in an interview saying that while other advanced countries have social safety nets, the United States has instead chosen to rely on women. It was the kind of statement that takes you back a step in how obvious, complex and straightforward it is. As other countries subsidize child care, paid vacation, health care, transportation, and family leave, U.S. social policy chooses to shift the cost of having and raising children onto women. . We do this directly by shifting the risk of getting pregnant to working women. We also do it indirectly by diminishing and undervaluing care work, a class of workers dominated by women.

Luckily, Jessica was studying how parents make all kinds of decisions about employment, education, and housework when the biggest test case in recent memory Covid and the ensuing public health crisis hit the United States. . On Twitter, Jessica shared a particularly revealing excerpt from some of her interviews with anti-vaccine and anti-mask parents. One respondent, Tory, was a former nurse. Jessica describes Tory as a white Republican mother and former nurse who opposes masks and vaccines. Tory said Covid is only serious if you are in poor health, if you have co-morbidities. Tory has extended family members who are at risk, but Tory suggests they deserve what they get.

I spoke with Jessica about how someone like Tory could be exposed to health education while still being so adamantly anti-vaccine. Jessica points out that people filter education through their other identities, one of which is their political identity. She said:

There is a happy marriage between Republican or right-wing ideas about personal responsibility in all aspects of life and personal responsibility and medicine. And so there is a clear alignment with the parents who are most strongly opposed to masks, to vaccines, at all levels, to these different types of public health measures, being the parents most likely to oppose this. type of measures, whether in society as a whole, or more specifically if it was about things like children in school. And so certainly the nurse I was quoting on Twitter, for example, identifies as a libertarian. So kind of right-wing freelance and you can definitely hear those ideas in the way they talk about things. And the Republican-leaning white parents were the ones who sort of used the strongest bad body type, that’s the kind of bad culture arguments, those arguments echoing, and sometimes explicitly eugenic, why they shouldn’t. not be forced to sacrifice for those they call unhealthy. people.

My conversation with Jessica got me thinking about Ashley Jardina’s recent research at Duke University. In her book, White Identity Politics, Jardina shows how many other white voters now see themselves through a white racial lens. On the one hand, this could be a good thing: one of the goals of critical theory is to get whites to see and label the way their racial identity exists. On the other hand, the politics of white racial identity can easily become a politics of grievance. Torys’ interpretation of public health as an attack on her civil liberties, her God-given right to choose how she will live and, therefore, how others around her might die, sounds like a strident political identity of grievance. .

Much of Jessica’s research focuses on mothers. For well-known reasons, mothers are an indicator for decision-making within the household. But I didn’t want to let fathers get away with thinking about how entrenched politics fuel politicized grievances over vaccines. Where the hell are the fathers in all of this, I asked Jessica. She said:

Unfortunately, the data indicates that in many cases, especially when it comes to masks, dads are more skeptical than moms. Based on the quantitative survey data we did, we conducted a large survey of parents across the United States in December with about 2,000 parents, and mothers are more averse to vaccines than fathers, but fathers are more opposed to masks. And so, really, I mean, they’re all on the same page. But dads, I mean, historically defer to moms, especially when it comes to kids, schools, and health.

Fathers are not absent from community debates on public health. They’re just running another denial thread. Either way, these divisions do not lend themselves to public health messages or education. Parents who reject vaccines and masks for themselves and their children are making decisions rooted in the division of labor within households.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/24/opinion/vaccines-identity-education.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos