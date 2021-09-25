Texas border camp emptied as US continues to deport Haitians | Joe Biden News





Nearly 30,000 migrants, many from Haiti, were camping under the Del Rio International Bridge.

A Texas border settlement where around 15,000 migrants had set up makeshift shelters was cleared as authorities pursued a controversial policy of deporting asylum seekers from the United States.

Workers finished removing the last debris from impromptu shelters and tents in Del Rio, Texas on Friday as state soldiers lined the banks of the Rio Grande on the border with Mexico to deter the new passages.

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said there were no more migrants in the camp under the Del Rio International Bridge.

Nearly 30,000 migrants, many from Haiti, were camping under the Del Rio International Bridge over the past two weeks.

According to Mayorkas, more than 12,000 migrants will have a chance to claim their protection before US immigration judges, around 8,000 have returned voluntarily to Mexico and 2,000 have been deported.

Others could be deported in the coming days under pandemic powers that deny people the ability to seek asylum. A US official with direct knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press news agency that six flights were scheduled to Haiti on Friday, including seven scheduled for Saturday and six for Sunday, although that may change.

Democratic lawmakers and human rights groups have denounced the repatriation of Haitian migrants to a troubled country some left more than 10 years ago.

Images of a border guard using reins as whips to contain Haitian migrants sparked outrage earlier this week.

We know these images painfully evoked the worst elements of our nations’ ongoing battle against systemic racism, Mayorkas said at a press conference, promising a swift investigation into the matter.

Bruno Lozano, the mayor of Del Rio, praised officers for trying to provide food and medical care and said there were no deaths.

He said his officials were digging through brush along the Rio Grande to make sure no one was in hiding before reopening the international bridge, which would take place on Sunday evening at the earliest.

President Joe Biden said the way the officers behave is horrible and people will pay accordingly.

It’s an embarrassment, but beyond an embarrassment, it’s dangerous, it’s wrong, it sends the wrong message to the world and sends the wrong message to the home. It’s just not who we are, Biden said.

Officers have been assigned administrative duties while the administration investigates. The images prompted the resignation of the US special envoy to Haiti.

Haitians who returned to Mexico in recent days were greeted by Mexican officials who urged them to return to Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala to seek asylum there.

The Mexican office of the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) released a statement saying it was looking for countries where some Haitians have their residence or where their children have citizenship as an alternative to being deported to Haiti.

On Friday, the Reuters news agency reported that IOM had formally requested Brazil to receive some of the Haitians in the camp, according to two sources familiar with the request.

In May, Washington extended temporary protection against deportation to Haitians in the United States, citing the political crisis, rights violations, crime and lack of access to food, water and health care. in this deeply impoverished country.

However, the Biden administration upheld the deportations using a policy adopted by former President Donald Trump in March 2020, called Title 42, which allows restrictive immigration policies as part of an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. .

Last week, a federal judge ruled the policy inappropriate and gave the government two weeks to end it. The Biden administration has appealed the decision.

