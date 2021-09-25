UK migrant boat dispute is anchored in the channel





UK FOLKESTONE Using high-performance binoculars and telescopes, three volunteers from a humanitarian monitoring group were standing on the coast of Kent, looking out over the English Channel. On this clear morning the looming clock tower of the French village of Calais could be seen, but also the distinctive outline of a small rubber dinghy.

Volunteer group Channel Rescue last year tried to monitor boats full of asylum seekers trying to cross this busy waterway and provide humanitarian aid such as water and foil blankets as they land ashore, or to spot people in trouble. was established. .

But they are also monitoring UK border authorities for possible violations of rights as the government takes an increasingly hard line on migration. During much of the year, the number of migrants crossing the dinghy has increased, creating a political storm in London and causing Home Secretary Pretty Patel to approve a strong tactic to bring the boat back to France.

The yet-to-be-implemented proposal has sparked a new national debate over immigration and has sparked diplomatic strife between Britain and France, already strained by issues including fishing rights and global strategic interests after Brexit.

Human rights groups and immigration experts say the government’s approach could exacerbate the situation and put immigrants fleeing poverty and violence at risk. Here in Kent, there is a feeling that a confrontation could come from both, a place to welcome those who have fled centuries of hardship and a first point of defense when conflicts arise with Europe.

Far-right activists have come to the coast to ignite anti-immigrant sentiment. Patel toured a border guard vessel to demonstrate the government’s hardline stance. Last week, Channel Rescue documented a Border Guard vessel practicing a pushback maneuver.

Steven, one of the volunteers, said this hostile environment was really disgusting. He asked to use only his name after threats from far-right activists.

The Interior Ministry declined to comment, saying the exercise was operationally sensitive.

But experts say the guidelines could turn out to be nothing more than a political play. Experts say pushbacks can put lives at risk, and the boat can only be returned to France if the French ship accepts it in the face of growing hostility.

France and Britain have long worked together to monitor the strait. Recently, in July, Britain agreed to give France more money for patrols. But under pressure, Patel has since threatened to withhold funding if France does not work with a stronger British route.

France’s Interior Minister, Grald Darmanin, said he would not tolerate any violations of the law of the sea, adding:

Opposition is also being voiced by the union representing the border guards. A union official, Lucy Moreton, said the backlash could make it difficult for officers and cause people to jump out of boats.

This was announced by the Interior Minister without warning, she said. It will probably increase tensions with migrants, putting migrants and border guard officers at risk.

Even if not a single ship is pushed out, the idea has sparked a national debate over how welcoming Britain should be to immigrants. British tabloids and some right-wing broadcasters have published warnings, sometimes misleading, warnings about arriving migrants.

Former Brexit activist Nigel Farage denounced the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, a nearly 200-year-old charity where volunteers save lives at sea, as a taxi service.

So far this year, around 16,300 people have made small boat trips from continental Europe to the UK, an increase from around 8,500 people in 2020, the government confirmed. However, experts say in the available data there is no evidence of a surge in total trespasses as opposed to a shift from other means of entry, such as truck smuggling.

Peter William Walsh, a researcher at the Oxford University Immigration Observatory, said the number of people arriving by boat this year and last year has increased, and almost all applied for asylum upon arrival, but the most recent official figures show a decline in the overall number of asylum seekers. Application.

Across the Kent coastline, the furious politics of immigration have invaded towns and villages. Far-right activists appeared on the beach and recorded videos, often shouting swear words as migrant boats landed.

For parts of the region, the focus has been on Napier Barracks, a converted military base on the outskirts of Folkestone. About 300 men are held in barracks while awaiting a decision on their asylum application. On the Facebook page for Folkston residents, heated discussions about immigration are common. A resident posted last week a photo of men carrying soccer nets near their barracks.

Some assumed it was theft, while others quickly defended them, pinpointing that the net was theirs.

Football is one of the few ways men like Temesgen Gossaye wait for an asylum decision. Reporter Gosaye (32), who fled persecution in Ethiopia, escaped persecution in Ethiopia, three months after arriving in England by boat.

Honestly, I really appreciate it. He spoke of the welcome he received because he knows that there are people in need in this country and that they are supporting us in every way they can.

At the Lord Morris pub in Folkestone across town, guests clashed over a pint last week, with mixed views.

You are accused of being a racist, but it’s not about racism, it’s about the problem. Beric Callingham, a 68-year-old longtime Folkstone resident who felt it was time to stop the boat, said.

Former merchant ships Richard Smith, 66, and Jacqueline Castelow, 65, felt that more should be done to find a safe route for those seeking asylum in the UK. Five families died after the ship sank. The body of the youngest was found on a Norwegian beach this summer.

Are they not seeking salvation? said Mr. Smith. You can’t keep them away. You have to imagine yourself in that situation. What if we were going the other way?

Bridget Chapman of the Kent Refugee Action Network, a charity that supports asylum seekers in the area, said most people support humanitarian efforts, even if some residents mistakenly blame asylum seekers for lack of public services. Some areas of Folkestone are among the poorest in the United States. But she said the anger was wrong.

I think they were disappointed by the central government, she said. But it is the person they should be angry with.

At Folkestone’s local museum, Chapman points to a large canvas depicting the warm welcome arrival of thousands of Belgian refugees who fled across the strait during World War I at the port. The region has historically been a frontline of defense during warfare and a safe harbor for those fleeing conflict, with a complex identity ingrained in its spirit.

Chapman said there is a history of welcome and defense. Both depend on which button is pressed.

Aurelien Breeden contributed the report in Paris.

Aurelien Breeden contributed the report in Paris.

