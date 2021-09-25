Elk is available in all sizes, and on day one, the United States had almost all of it.





KOHLER, Wisconsin. Match play is great because it gives us moments. Sometimes they arrive with the power of a foghorn, while at other times the changing tides of match play slide more smoothly towards the shore.

Tony Finau had an exceptional day in the 43rd Ryder Cup on Friday, as did his team, who sprinted with a 6-2 advantage at Whistling Straits. Finau, one of his brilliant teams in an unbalanced defeat in Paris three years ago, was eager to play after missing his teams’ morning session, which went rather well (3-1). When his afternoon four-ball game arrived alongside rookie Harris English, a man who saw his first Ryder Cup at the age of 32, Finau pounced on like a hungry cat.

Finau, who recently turned 32 himself, would make six birdies as the American tandem overpowered the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, 4 and 3. Yet when his day was in the books it was a birdie. that his partner contributed to what Finau regarded as the spark of the result.

I think the momentum is huge in a team atmosphere like this, especially when you’re playing match play, said Finau, who improved their Ryder Cup record to 3-1. I thought Harry (Harris) had a huge putt on 8 which gave us the advantage. And we never looked back. I took one look at the 9 I did, and another at the 10 (birdie from 15ft), and we were kind of on the right track.

McIlroy had made a 31-foot eagle on the fifth par 5 to put Europe in the lead, 1 ahead, and the game was level as their players headed for the eighth, a par 5 hole in disguise that week long by 4 (it measures a little less than 500 meters). The Englishman tore a drive, hit an approach 160 yards at 8 feet and buried the putt. The United States was in the lead. Finau would take it from there, stuffing a close for a birdie at the ninth par 4 and shooting another birdie at the short 10th. The United States was suddenly leading 3, and what had been a very close game was suddenly heading for a blowout. McIlroy had already lost in the morning and had never lost two games the day before until Friday. He is a huge player to eliminate for two relatively young Ryder Cuppers (in experience).

Bryson DeChambeau electrified the partisan Wisconsin crowd with his Sultan of Swat exhibit on the par-5 fifth hole. There are conventional ways of playing the hole, as DeChambeau’s rookie partner did: Scottie Scheffler would lead it 305 yards down the left side and pull a fairway metal 274 yards just along the green. From Chambeau? He faced the dogleg par 5 as the Crows stole him, crushing a right side, a 417-yard (gulp!) Drive. No, this is not your grandfather’s golf course. He was 72 yards on the green, made a nice corner at 4 feet and made his eagle. It tied a close game, and the United States would never be left behind after that, although a birdie from Tyrrell Hatton of 7ft at the last earned Europe a hard-fought half point.

It was probably the most excited he had ever been on a golf course, at No.5, Scheffler said afterwards of his adrenaline-filled partner. This wind, we had it on one of our training days, and we understood what he had to do, so having the opportunity to do it in competition was incredible. I was also excited for him.

I think he pushed it a bit, but he broke it. So luckily he just pushed it a touch. If he shoots that ball it’s weird there are two laps behind the green I can’t even describe you – yeah they’re about 250 or 200 yards to the right of where I’m trying to hit my drive, and it’s crazy for him to be able to commit to this shot.

I know he is also very happy to roll a 3; if he rolled a five he said he was probably going to go home.

It gave the United States a much needed spark on a day when many players seemed to be providing them. Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, in the last game of the day, were down to 3 at one point, and Thomas, who had lost in the morning with Jordan Spieth, appeared to be heading for his second loss of the day. But he and Cantlay never gave in. They were at 1 point when Thomas passed his second shot by 282 yards on the 16th par-5. He snapped a 5-piece wood that settled 17 feet past the pin. When he rolled into the putt, Thomas wowed the crowd with his animation. You could hear the roar all along Highway 43 to Fond du Lac.

Momentum. It was pretty much all on the American side on Friday. Little things. Big things. It went well for the US team and their home state captain Steve Stricker. Not since 1975 in Pennsylvania Laurel Valley, when Stricker was in elementary school and his team’s players weren’t born yet, an American team led by such a large margin until day one.

Yes, it was only one day, and Stricker pointed out that there were 20 points left over the next two days. But sacred momentum. For the home team, as they headed into the Wisconsin night, it was a day to savor.

