COP26: South African diplomats say climate change conference could ‘collapse’ due to UK quarantine rules for red list countries | climate news





A senior South African diplomat says he cannot rule out the possibility that his country will boycott the COP26 summit in Glasgow next month.

South Africa’s head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, told Sky News that the current rules for the COVID-19 Red List national delegation mean that the meeting could be “collapsed”.

He added that countries on the UK’s Red List were essentially “banned” from attending the summit due to a rule requiring vaccinated representatives to quarantine for 5 days and unvaccinated representatives to quarantine for 10 days. I did.

He added that South Africa is currently considering whether to send delegations and negotiators to the meeting.

Monyela added that other red-listed countries in Africa and South America “are asking themselves similar questions.”

The UK will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference, called COP26, between 31 October and 12 November. More than 30,000 people from around 200 countries are expected to attend, but some related events will be held online.

“A decision has not yet been made as to whether South Africa will decide not to attend, but we cannot rule out that,” Monyela said.

“But it is irrational for South Africa to be on the UK Red List and there is no scientific evidence to support it. It’s nonsense.”

“I can’t represent other countries, but I know the questions South Africa asks. Many countries on the continent and South America are asking similar questions,” said Monyela.

“I think that’s an issue for the United Nations and the UK to think about. If things are going on, there’s a risk of having a ‘Europe COP26’ outside Africa and South America.

“Then what about the United Nations Climate Change Conference? Basically, when other countries are banned from participating?”

Monyela also emphasized at the meeting how “decisions are made on the basis of consensus”, which could be very serious if other countries choose not to attend.

He added that South Africa is “playing a leading role in climate change” and that “exclusion” of South Africa and other countries through quarantine rules could lead to “a collapse of the meeting”.

Alok Sharma, President of the Government’s COP26, said in a statement: “With the Scottish Government and all partners, including the United Nations, we are working tirelessly to ensure inclusive, accessible and safe talks in Glasgow through comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“This includes proposals from the UK government to support the necessary quarantine hotel accommodations for registered delegations arriving from red list areas and to vaccinate authorized delegations who cannot be vaccinated.

“Ensuring that the voices of those most impacted by climate change are heard is a top priority for the COP26 Presidency, and if we are to deliver it for the planet, every nation and civil society must bring their ideas and ambitions to Glasgow.”

