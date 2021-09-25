UK Start Times, TV Channels, F1 Race Schedule & Live Streams





If Max Verstappen ever had a race to prove his F1 title credentials, it was the Russian Grand Prix. Starting from behind the grid and expecting two Mercedes to lock the front row, this is a challenge that only the best players can face.

Mercedes has won all races in Sochi since its sporting debut in 2014. Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are the magnets for the drivers championship points in this race.

Sochi Autodrom has been kind to the Silver Arrows, presenting countless trophies to Hamilton, Botas and previously Nico Rosberg. The track configuration is perfect for smooth straight lines and chunky corners that negate the agile nature of a Red Bull car.

In comparison, Red Bull has only made one podium in the history of the race. Last year, with Verstappen, they finished second on this circuit behind Bottas, who claimed the win as the Dutch broke their traditional Mercedes/Ferrari advantage and Hamilton had to stop for two five-second penalties.

Lewis Hamilton: The clash gave Mercedes an edge over Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the F1 title race

Moving forward a year intensifies Red Bull’s race to stop Mercedes’ reign in the Black Sea basin. Because of the grid penalty.

Verstappen knew this weekend was going to be tough. He has already been deducted from three positions since the Monza incident. So Red Bull decided it was time to replace the engine.

Starting from the rear is never easy, but it’s exactly the same as Bottas won the sprint qualifier in Italy. Finn made it through the field for revenge after being told that you wouldn’t be named next season, taking an astonishing 3rd place.

The race, held two weeks after Verstappen smashed the Hamiltons’ halo, would have been billed as another shootout between the top dogs if the former hadn’t hit the engine.

As it stands, we may have to look elsewhere for the thrill in Sochi this weekend. The Mercedes 1-2 is no doubt.

Can Norris and Ricciardo do it again?

While the Russian Grand Prix has proven to be a fruitful track for Mercedes, Ferrari is also accustomed to score points here. And the Prancing Horse will hope to finally be able to take control of their closet midfield rival McLaren as cars line up on Sunday.

But that hope is not exactly supported in reality. At the Italian Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris’ McLaren One Two felt like showboating in front of a Ferrari. These two teams have clashed throughout the season and McLaren’s offering of these overwhelming displays in their Ferrari backyard will rank the teams.

Can Daniel Ricciardo impress once again with an old engine? (Picture: Getty)

Heading to Russia, there are far more positive reactions surrounding Norris and Ricciardo compared to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. In fact, Friday’s practice session was something McLaren could fear more of the Alpines grunts this weekend.

Ricciardo has been waiting for his race win for a long time and over the past few weekends he has revealed how Ive can be more relaxed and excited about coming to the race. The British are well aware of McLarens’ current position in the F1 split order, but that affirmation appears to be rubbing against Norris.

Norris said he wasn’t intoxicated because he knew this wouldn’t happen every weekend. The Constructors’ fight for third place is still tight, and it looks set to stay that way until the final race of the season.

Norris is ahead of Ferrari by 14.5 points. McLaren got carried away and accepted reality on Friday when his Ricciardos FP2 outings were interrupted by a power supply issue.

Although equipped with an older engine, there are concerns that the Australians may not have the authority to compete for points.

Ricciardo thinks the weekend will be more chaotic, citing disastrous weather forecasts and the red flags of Antonio Giovinazzis.

But I hope not only for me, but for all of us. See what tomorrow (Saturday) brings. I think some umbrellas.

mercedes jackman not hurt

While Mercedes is expected to dominate Sochi this weekend, don’t think of Jackman who collapsed when Hamilton entered the pit on Friday because it was so hot.

The British had already complained that the brake button was not working properly, and his Benz pushed the mechanic back and fell off his feet. However, the team later confirmed that their man was normal.

Sky F1 analyst Johnny Herbert said Lewis said the brake magic button didn’t work as expected. This is where all these complex cars don’t sometimes do what they should.



F1 Driver Lineup 2022: Full Grid of Drivers and Teams for Next Season as Haas Checks Schumacher

Luckily the mechanic is fine, and we hope we can get the job done the normal way again. However, the situation is like a championship, so this cannot happen in a race on Sunday.

