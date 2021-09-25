



Ministers are approaching a deal that could allow China to embark on a project to build 20 billion nuclear power plants off the Suffolk coast and inject tens of millions of pounds of taxpayer cash in exchange for escalating geopolitical tensions.

The government could announce plans to acquire a stake in the Sizewell C power plant along with French state-owned power conglomerate EDF as early as next month ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.

This could remove China General Nuclear (CGN), which currently holds a 20% stake in Sizewell, from the project.

This risks escalating political tensions after Britain decided to join the Aukus Nuclear Submarine Treaty with the United States and Australia. CGN, a communist-backed electricity giant, is also funding the EDF Hinkley Point C power plant in Somerset.

Still undergoing planning and development, Sizewell will eventually power six million homes, but is plagued by opposition from local activists, fears of price tags and Chinese intervention.

The United States is heavily dependent on Westminster, which it accuses of removing China from Britain’s nuclear power programs, blacklisting CGN, and stealing military technology that Westminster rejects because of national security fears. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year urged Britain to take sides in the war for nuclear technology, saying he is ready to help our friends in the UK with everything they need.

As plans for Sizewell are discussed by Whitehall officials and the EDF, the government may have a stake in the development company to push through various planning and bureaucratic phases while sharing costs with the EDF.

Private sector investors, such as insurance funds L&G and Aviva, are later lured in exchange for diluting EDF with taxpayers in exchange for a government-funded financing model called regulated asset base (RAB). A bill to fund RABs for the same models used to fund airports like Heathrow and the water company is due to pass Congress next month.

The EDF Board of Directors will meet in November to push Sizewell forward, but it is understood that they are wary of putting tens of millions of dollars into the project without Westminster’s unwavering commitment.

EDF has been lobbying intensively for the RAB mechanism, claiming it could cut Sizewells electricity’s guaranteed price by 30-60 per megawatt-hour. The Hinkleys 92.50MWh strike price has been criticized for being excessive at a time when offshore wind costs are falling.

All but one of the UK’s eight existing nuclear power plants, which supply up to 20% of electricity, will be shut down by the end of the decade, creating a huge gap in low-carbon power generation.

The global gas crisis and soaring energy prices have put pressure on ministers to act, eager to announce a deal for Sizewell next month ahead of the November Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. It is understood that Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary, pressed the Treasury for large spending on nuclear power in an October 27 spending review.

Expulsion of China from Sizewell would effectively break the 2015 government contract with CGN, which agreed to fund Hinkley and Sizewell, and set up its own nuclear reactor at a third site in Bradwell, Essex. It is unlikely that CGN will get approval to build a nuclear reactor in the UK. The deal was considered the culmination of a golden age between Britain and China.

Pressure to get rid of China is pushing the management of US construction giant Bechtel under the Joe Bidens administration to work with Westinghouse, a US nuclear technology company owned by Canadian Brookfield, to develop another nuclear power plant at Wylfa in Anglesey.

In a presentation to the government, they said the project would strengthen a special relationship. Through Wylfa’s successful partnership, the UK and US will share a common interest in promoting the use of this safe and reliable technology in new markets to compete with state-backed Russian and Chinese options.

Stephen Thomas, professor of energy policy at the University of Greenwich, said: CGN’s motivation for supporting the Hinkley Point and Sizewell projects was to seize the opportunity to build their own reactor designs at Bradwell. Now that Bradwell is off the table, it’s unlikely they’ll be interested in investing in Sizewell.

CGN could continue to approve reactor designs with UK authorities to secure gold standard certification, but this is where Britain’s nuclear ambitions are likely to end, he said.

CGN and EDF declined to comment.

The business unit said: Nuclear power plays an important role in our efforts to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and reduce our exposure to rapidly changing global gas prices.

CGN is currently a shareholder of Sizewell C until the final investment decision by the government. Negotiations are ongoing and no final decision has been made.

