UK nursing homes face a funding crisis as banks reject loans | Social Welfare





Nursing homes are facing a credit crisis with banks not lending money or providing new services for fear of collapse of nursing homes, senior caregiver leaders have warned.

A survey of health care providers in Hampshire found that 20% said their banks were concerned about their long-term viability. Some banks said they had no desire for the nursing industry and rejected basic services such as additional accounts.

National Care Association chairperson Nadra Ahmed said health care providers in other regions are under similar pressure. We’ve never seen a survey, but we know these conversations are starting to take place with all banks across the country. Some are a little more aggressive than others. Clearly we are hearing that providers are starting to feel the pressure.

Health care providers are reluctant to disclose issues to local authorities’ clients or health care quality boards for fear of taking special action or losing their treatment contract. Nearly half of nursing homes surveyed by the Hampshire Care Association (HCA) were concerned that the current crisis could put their banks or lenders in a high-risk position.

A fifth reported that a bank or lender had contacted them directly to raise these concerns. Some banks have applied, but others have expressed concerns about the long-term viability of the caregivers through pressure, including sending threatening letters, one provider said.

The report cited providers who said the bank did not want to work with adult social services agencies. [We were] One provider said the bank has no desire for the care industry. [They raised] Another said there were concerns about the viability of the nursing home.

HCA Executive Director Andrea Pattison, who led the survey, said: Most of this sector is made up of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and government intervention is required to prevent banks from seizing viable businesses, imposing adverse conditions or withdrawing funds.

Failure to do so would pose a threat to the adult social welfare sector as a whole and, furthermore, to the NHS.

It was shocking to hear a supplier say the bank was not interested in the social welfare sector. It was very worrisome.

Ahmed said the crisis in social welfare is getting worse and worse. She said the resilience that providers had before COVID-19 was eroded by PPE and all the problems it had before funding was available.

On September 30, the $600 million Infection Control Fund to pay PPE for social welfare companies ends. Whether this will continue is not yet known, said industry group Care England.

The gas price crisis and labor shortage are also putting pressure on social welfare, Ahmed said. She said the heating is not turned off in the nursing facility. This is the counting time. Urgently, health ministers must look at how to create a sustainable social welfare market and bridge the gap between resources and demand. It requires not only money, but also labor. They are exhausted and anxious and are being offered a better paying job as an Amazon delivery driver.

The survey comes after months of concerns from industry that there will be insufficient financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the closure of nursing homes and home care institutions and the loss of care for vulnerable people.

According to the LDP’s analysis, social services are facing 1.7 billion Covid black holes. Local authorities in the UK spent $3.2 billion on adult social welfare in the first year of the pandemic, with the money being used to address PPE, additional workers and additional demand. But, according to Lib Dem figures based on a study by the Library of the House of Representatives, they received an additional $1.49 billion in COVID-19 funding from Westminster.

Lib Dem Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said more than 1.5 million people are currently not getting the care they need, many are hospitalized and cannot leave the hospital because there is no follow-up care.

UK Finance, representing the bank, said the survey did not reflect conversations with people in the sector. A spokesperson said: Lenders understand the current pressures on the social welfare sector and are actively providing support for viable businesses. Responsible lenders, financial providers, contact their customers regularly to check their status and to see if they need help.

The government said it will encourage banks and lenders to take a flexible approach to their customers. Local authorities have access to sustainable funding for their core budgets in spending reviews.

A government spokesperson said: We are committed to providing world-class social welfare and the new 5.4 billion fund for this sector will implement comprehensive reforms that are sustainable and future-proof.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/25/uk-care-homes-face-funding-crisis-as-banks-refuse-loans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos