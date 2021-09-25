Protests are taking place across Ireland against the British government’s legacy proposal.





The ictims activists have staged a series of protests across Ireland to protest the British government’s proposal to deal with the past.

In July, Northern Ireland’s Minister Brandon Lewis announced a statute of limitations for military personnel as well as veterans, ending all prosecutions in the case by April 1998.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposal to allow Northern Ireland to draw a line under the problem will also end all estate investigations and civil lawsuits related to the conflict.

The plan has been heavily criticized by all major political parties in Northern Ireland, the Irish government, and various groups of victims and survivors.

The Time for Truth campaign has criticized the strategy as Britain’s attempt to bury war crimes in Ireland and protect war criminals.

Ciaran MacAirt, spokesman for the Time for Truth campaign, argued that this was a cunning and treacherous proposal that would embarrass Chile’s Pinochet dictatorship.

His grandmother, Kathleen Irvine, was one of 15 killed in a loyalist bombing of the McGurks Bar in northern Belfast in 1971. His grandfather, John, was seriously injured in the atrocities.

During Saturday’s protests in Belfast, McAirt said the British government had buried the truth before we buried our loved ones.

From the moment the bomb exploded, our family has been fighting for shards of truth and justice, and we are nothing special, just a few ordinary families of tens of thousands of families who have fought for truth and justice from generation to generation. said.

Time for Truth Campaign Spokesperson Ciaran MacAirt (Rebecca Black/PA)

Because of the betrayal of the British government, I stood shoulder to shoulder again.

In a recent proposal, he argued that it was in violation of past agreements and emphasized the level of opposition to it.

The people who join the families of the Time For Truth campaign are people from Ireland, the UK, Europe and the US, including families, NGOs, academics, politicians and human rights lawyers.

This is a strong coalition and we have a terrible fight before us, but we will never allow anyone to again trample on our human rights.

We must fight them legally, academically, politically and morally.

The message our family sends to Boris Johnson, Brandon Lewis and the UK government is clear. Every family has the right to truth and justice.

Time For Truth campaign protests outside Belfast courts on a national Day of Action across Ireland against the UK government’s proposal to deal with the past. (Rebecca Black/PA)

The Time for Truth campaign held a National Day of Action across Ireland on Saturday.

Margaret Urwin of the Justice for Forgotten group, who campaigned on behalf of the bereaved families of the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings, spoke at the Dublin protests.

She criticized the proposal as a full and unconditional amnesty for all state and non-state actors participating in the conflict to end all existing prosecutions and investigations, now and in the future.

She said she’s convinced the more dual reason is to keep the full truth about their filthy warfare from being revealed.

Protests were also planned in Armagh, Crossmaglen, Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Londonderry, Donegal, Newry, Fermanagh, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Tyrone, Waterford and Wexford. . , Westmeath and Wicklow.

