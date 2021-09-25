Reviews | Should the United States Extend the Social Safety Net?





Mr. Mankiw said that we would need to raise taxes to have a social safety net comparable to that of Western Europe. We have another option. We can shift our priorities to provide more aid to our people and less aid to powerful corporations.

Jerry Wallingford San Diego

For the publisher:

N. Gregory Mankiw repeats the same tired arguments and alludes darkly to the risks to economic prosperity and the dangers of trying to rebuild the economy. Above all, he ignores the glaring inequalities of income, wealth and working conditions that exist today in the United States, which makes his call for the supposed compromise between equality and efficiency both sad and irrelevant.

Many of the policies encapsulated in the Biden proposals increase both equality and efficiency, for example by supporting disadvantaged children and others in whom the current economy is underinvesting.

Mr. Mankiw has the same blind spot when comparing GDP per capita in the United States and Europe. When high levels of inequality exist, GDP per capita is an imperfect measure of the well-being of a typical household. How about using other parameters such as life expectancy, access to education, health care coverage? Then the comparison would not be so favorable.

Barbara Morgan Baltimore The writer is Senior Lecturer in Economics at Johns Hopkins University.

For the publisher:

N. Gregory Mankiw says Europeans work less than Americans because they face higher taxes to fund a more generous social safety net. European residents work less because European Union countries recognize that workers deserve time off work for their families and interests, that workers should not be slaves to their employers, and other reasons based on the recognition that adults are more than workers.

If the so-called Republican Party with family values ​​had a real concern for American families, this country would have a law like the European Union, requiring a minimum of four weeks of paid leave for every worker.

Beverly Isenson Steilacoom, Washington.

For the publisher:

N. Gregory Mankiw, not wanting to give the impression of a complete lack of compassion towards the less fortunate in his opposition to the Democratic Reconciliation Bill, writes: This does not mean that the United States has already found the right balance between compassion and prosperity. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/25/opinion/letters/social-safety-net.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos