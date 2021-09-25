Why U.S. gunmakers may face new competition soon





Big names in the U.S. firearms industry including Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) may soon have significant new competition. Czech arms maker esk zbrojovka Group (OTC: CZGZ.F), or CZG, is bracing for a big push in the United States following the acquisition of Colt.

CZG is now much better positioned to compete for military and law enforcement firearms contracts in the United States, as well as for expanding civilian firearms sales. Aiming to double its revenues to $ 1 billion or more, it looks like competition will intensify for this industry.

The current firearms market

Firearms purchases appear to be slowing after the frenzy of 2020, with Smith & Wesson’s sales growth falling to double digits in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 after several periods of triple-digit growth. Earlier this month, gun companies saw their stock prices rise after the Biden administration’s choice for ATF chief David Chipman failed to secure the support needed to cement his appointment. However, those small gains were not enough to offset the steady decline in stocks since June as investors react to news of an industry slowdown.

But sales continue to grow despite the slowdown. Ammunition maker Ammore also reported strong second quarter results at the end of August. Prices for guns and ammunition remain somewhat high due to continued strong demand and supply bottlenecks, although price inflation has eased since 2020 and even early 2021.

CZG and Colt

While he has been selling Czech-made firearms in the United States for years, including shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, and sporting rifles such as his semi-automatic civilian version of the CZ Bren 2, CZG bought out Colt’s Manufacturing Company in early 2021. Colt, founded in the mid-19th century by the famous Samuel Colt, has had a long and turbulent history, with many changes of ownership and multiple bankruptcies. However, it manufactures several iconic firearms and provided the U.S. military with several generations of the M-16 selective fire rifle platform, including the current M4 carbine. CZG launched its IPO last October, using the proceeds to buy Colt in a deal totaling $ 220 million in cash, plus around one million CZG shares.

In an interview with the TFB gun website (TheFirearmsBlog), CZG chairman Lubomr Kovak noted how the Colt acquisition provides a major expansion of the Czech company’s plant capacity. “CZG will gain additional production capacity and expand its network of customers in North America and other countries,” he said. He also underlined how “[t]Through Colt, CZG will become a supplier to Mil / LE customers and the military in the United States, including [the] US Army. He views the businesses as synergistic, with Colt having superior manufacturing and supply chain assets, while CZG brings world-class research and development to the combined business.

Under US law, only companies manufacturing weapons in the United States can compete for US military contracts. Owning Colt will allow CZG to enter its firearms into US military supply contests. Colt lost a major contract with the US military in 2015, but half of his revenue for 2020 still came from military and law enforcement sales, according to Reuters.

Czech analysts at Fio Banka predict that CZG’s police and military sales to the United States will drop from 10 percent of U.S. sales to 50 percent thanks to the possibility of Colt contracts with the U.S. military and other branches of the military. CZG says CZG and Colt’s combined annual revenue is around $ 570 million, but it aims to increase that figure to over $ 1 billion by 2025.

And the company is growing rapidly. Fiscal 2021 first quarter revenue jumped 64% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 117%. Net profits for the quarter also beat analysts’ expectations by around 12%. To top it off, CZG pays an annual dividend of around 1.6%, while its payout ratio sits at a very manageable 26%.

CZG’s plans to reach over $ 1 billion in sales in just four years will always be a challenge for the company. Czech analyst Pavel Ryska of J&T Banka told Reuters he believes the target could be met if “US civilian demand remains robust and continues to grow, and second, CZG is adding additional production capacity either by through its own [capital expenditures] or through well executed side acquisitions. ”

What it all means for the actions of U.S. gumaker makers

Neither Smith & Wesson nor Ruger have large-scale contracts with the US military or any other branch of service. CZG’s takeover of Colt’s military procurement role will not affect either company’s business in this regard. The increase in manufacturing capacity, however, along with the potential easier introduction of new US-made CZG firearms could see it earn additional sales for law enforcement and civilians.

While CZG’s growth projections are spectacular, police and civilian sales are unlikely to significantly move the needle against the success of Smith & Wesson or Ruger either. CZG already competes with the two companies in these markets, which means that its effect on the competitive landscape is already being considered. Even with Colt’s catalog added to its own, nothing in CZG’s lineup is likely to revolutionize its civilian or police selling position.

Thus, the impact of CZG’s expansion on US firearms companies is expected to be minimal. However, for those investing in the firearms sector of consumer durables stocks, CZG itself might be worth watching as a bullish pick if it asks for and hits a quote on the NYSE or the Nasdaq.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

