The drought in the southwestern United States is the worst in history





The ongoing drought in the southwestern United States is the worst drought the region has seen since records began in 1895, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Drought Task Force Association (NOAA).

The 20 months from January 2020 to August 2021 saw the lowest total precipitation and the third highest daily average temperature on record in the Southwest (which encompasses Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah), resulting in an “inflexible, unprecedented and costly crisis,” according to the report.

As drought punctuates a two-decade period of declining rainfall in the southwest that is “presumably natural”, human-induced climate change has dramatically exacerbated the current drought by pushing average temperatures to scorching highs , according to the report. Together, the low rainfall and scorching temperatures have reduced the region’s mountain snowpack and increased water evaporation into the southwestern soil, resulting in severe and persistent drought.

Given the fall precipitation forecast, the drought is expected to last until 2022, according to the report, and the drought could last considerably longer if the low regional rainfall continues. However, even if rainfall increases naturally over the next few years, human-made climate change will still increase the risk of extreme heat and forest fires, increasing both the likelihood and severity of future droughts, said Researchers.

“The warm temperatures that have helped make this drought so intense and widespread will continue (and increase) until rigorous climate mitigation measures are continued and regional warming trends are reversed,” he wrote. ‘team in its report. “While 2020-2021 was an exceptional period of low precipitation, the drought that has emerged is a harbinger of a future the Southwestern United States must take action to manage now.”

Meanwhile, the drought will continue to take a heavy toll on the more than 60 million people of the Southwest and the countless millions more who depend on the region’s goods and services, according to the report.

“The economic losses associated with drought for 2020 alone are between around $ 515 billion and $ 1.3 billion, not including losses from associated forest fires,” the report said. Add to that the wildfires and the costs of this crisis run between $ 11.4 billion and $ 23 billion – for six states, for a year.

Originally posted on Live Science.

