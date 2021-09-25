British motorists face queues and closures at gas stations





UK Business and Economy Updates

Motorists across the UK had to stand in long lines to find fuel on Saturday, and some gas stations had to close as supplies ran out.

BP, one of the largest gas station operators, estimates that 10 to 15% of its approximately 1,200 gas stations across the UK have run out of one or more grades of fuel and some have closed.

However, Downing Street claimed that it had “enough” fuel stocks and no shortages.

Saturday’s scene is the latest result of a serious shortage of heavy-duty vehicle drivers that has caused problems in the distribution of many products.

On Saturday afternoon along the A24 main road in South London, an employee at the Shell station on Balham Hill was tying a label to the station pump to warn drivers out of fuel. He said he hopes that stations with long queues of vehicles early on can reopen later after diesel fuel is delivered.

Further down the road, drivers swarmed into the front yard of Esso Station on Balham High Road before seeing the pumps shut off and keep running.

Drivers line up to refill at a Tesco gas station in Ashford, Kent © PA

Derek, a security guard at the station who only gave his name, said the place that also operated the Tesco Express supermarket ran out of fuel the night before.

A driver who stopped at a gas station said he drove about five miles from Chelsea and couldn’t find a gas station.

“It depends on Brexit. No doubt about it,” he said before leaving for the drive.

On Friday, the government announced that industry group Road Haulage Association plans to issue emergency short-term visas to bring HGV drivers from mainland Europe to address a driver shortage of 100,000 out of a total of 600,000 before the pandemic. A driver working in the UK.

Britain’s post-Brexit score-based immigration system has made it much more difficult than before to bring relatively low-skilled workers, such as drivers, from mainland Europe to the UK.

Concerns about shortages have caused long queues outside most gas stations across the country, with some drivers having to wait hours to reach the pumps and reporting queues in remote areas like South Wales and Glasgow.

Hampshire police did not immediately respond to a request for information about reports of a fight between two drivers at a gas station in Portsmouth.

Shell, which operates around 1,000 charging stations in the UK, said it was “working hard” to secure supply for its customers.

“Since yesterday we have seen higher-than-normal demand across our network, resulting in some downgrades on some sites,” he said.

BP said the supply chain is being delayed due to a shortage of qualified drivers, causing supply shortages.

“Most of the 1,200 sites we supply across the UK are supplied and open,” he said. “However, about 10 to 15 percent of the sites currently on this network may not currently have one or the other grade of fuel.”

The operator added that “minority sites” that lacked several fuel grades were closed.

However, Downing Street claimed that the problem was due to a purely temporary lack of drivers.

“We have enough fuel stocks in this country and the public should be reassured that there is no shortage,” he said.

Downing Street said the aftermath of the epidemic was the cause of the problem.

The government added that it is considering “temporary measures” to avoid “immediate problems”.

