Haitians move towards US plans for change, ready to wait in Mexico





MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) Violene Marseille, her husband and two children were on a bus heading north through central Mexico when they received messages warning them that their destination at the US-Mexico border was not was more of a safe place to walk through.

Other Haitians already in Ciudad Acua and Del Rio, Texas, told them that the United States was returning people to Haiti. That Sunday, more than 320 people were sent to Port-au-Prince on three flights.

Getting off their bus at the bustling train station in Monterrey’s northern industrial and transport hub, Marseille spotted Mexican immigration officers and rushed to the Casa INDI migrant shelter. A trip they had started more than two months earlier in Santiago, Chile, was so far over, less than 225 kilometers from the US border.

As US authorities moved the last of the more than 14,000 migrants gathered near a border bridge in Del Rio, thousands more Haitians heading for the border from South America found their window to time to travel to the United States had closed. . So now, as they have done before, they are looking to legalize their status in the countries they are in, find work, and wait for the next opportunity to head north again.

We spent $ 4,000, all of our savings, to get to the United States, but now with what’s going on in the United States, we better stay here in Monterrey Mexico, Marseille said. We want to work.

Marseille arrived in Santiago, Chile, in 2016, looking for better opportunities than she had found in Haiti. Haiti has experienced massive out-migration for more than a decade, initially triggered by the devastating earthquake of 2010 and followed by successive natural disasters, political turmoil and economic stagnation.

Marseille legalized her status in Chile, she still has legal residency and found a job in a cleaning company that worked in hospitals. She had been a hairdresser in Haiti and her husband John Telisma is a mason. In Chile, they settled to work, save, and raise their families, but ultimately traveling to the United States was the goal.

A conservative government in Chile made them feel less secure and Marseille saw policy changes that it said could negatively impact them in the future, even with their legal status.

So, in July, she decided it was time to resume the journey to the United States.

Like tens of thousands of other migrants this year, they have traveled the treacherous Darien Gap, a dense and lawless jungle that separates Colombia and Panama.

During the trip, they stole my wedding ring, Marseille said. I saw how they attacked girls and women, it was horrible.

The Marseilles family, Telisma, a 3-year-old son born in Chile and an 8-year-old girl born in Haiti were already well in Mexico, heading north of the capital, when news from Del Rio forced a change of plans. .

We don’t want to go back to Haiti, there is no government there, Telisma said. He spends his days volunteering at the shelter, helping unload food and other donations. We want papers, documents to be able to find accommodation here.

These papers could take a long time to come. The Mexican refugee agency has been overwhelmed and is behind schedule. So far this year, around 19,000 Haitian migrants have applied for asylum in Mexico. Agency director Andrs Ramrez said this week via Twitter that the number of Haitian applications through August this year was 56% higher than any received from 2013 to 2020. He said hundreds had arrived this year. week in all agency offices across Mexico.

Mexico this week sent migrants from Ciudad Acua to the southern town of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border. The government has maintained what is essentially a containment policy that seeks to keep asylum seekers in southern Mexico and away from the US border. But it is the poorest region of Mexico, there is little work and migrants are tired of waiting there.

There were long lines of mostly Haitian migrants outside the offices of refugee agencies in Mexico City this week.

The Marseille family were among some 1,500 Haitians who arrived at the refuge since Sunday. They were told that officials from the refugee agency will come to the shelter on Monday to photograph the applicants.

Ana Estache, 43, who was traveling with her husband and two children, said she even considered returning to Chile.

I could go back if they don’t give us papers here, my son is Chilean, she said. Still, she said she hasn’t given up on the dream of going to the United States for a chance to live a better life.

Selomourd Menrrivil, 43, of Cap-Haitien, continued to receive daily updates throughout the week from other Haitians in Del Rio and Ciudad Acua. He too arrived on Sunday with his wife and two teenage daughters. The bottom line: don’t come now. So he too wants to legalize his status in Mexico.

After living and working in Chile, he managed to save $ 10,000, but spent it all to get to Monterrey.

Now we have almost nothing left, we have sold everything to get here, Menrrivil said. The biggest wish I have to be able to be legally in a country with my family is to find a job to survive.

