Britain has warned that visa plans to address the truck driver shortage will not solve the crisis.

UK issues 5,000 temporary visas for truck drivers Transport industry claims 100,000 driver shortages Retail sector claims government plans are inadequate UK grants 5,500 short-term visas to poultry workers

LONDON, September 25 (Reuters) – The UK’s decision to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers is a short-term solution that will not address a severe labor shortage that could wreak havoc on retailers ahead of Christmas. Business leaders said warned

Long lines of vehicles formed at the gas station for the second day on Saturday as the oil company had a transport problem from the refinery to the front yard due to a lack of drivers, with drivers queuing for hours to refuel, some to refuel. Closing rations and other gas stations. L1N2QR05A

Fueling issues stem from warnings from the retail industry that if driver shortages aren’t addressed, they’ll run into big trouble ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

“We are taking these steps as quickly as possible to ensure that preparations go smoothly because we know how important this Christmas is to all of us after a very difficult 18 months,” Transport Minister Grant Shops said in a statement.

The UK’s Road Transport Association (RHA) says it is facing a shortage of around 100,000 drivers as workers leave the industry and driver training and testing has been halted for about a year due to Brexit and the pandemic.

The government’s plan will allow 5,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers to come to the UK on temporary visas, while another 5,500 visas will be issued to poultry workers “to avoid potential additional pressure on the food industry”.

The short-term visa, which the government has refused to introduce despite the demands of distribution and logistics companies, will expire on December 24.

In addition, up to 4,000 will be trained as new truck drivers and will be writing to nearly one million HGV-licensed drivers to get them back into the industry and draft DoD examiners to accelerate the testing process. .

The government has said that visas are not a long-term solution and that the long-term solution is to hire more British drivers with better salaries and conditions.

“We’re acting now, but the industry has to do its part in that for businesses to retain new drivers, working conditions must continue to improve and fair pay increases continue,” Shapps said.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, who warned the government on Friday that it would take just 10 days to address the driver shortage, said the plan wasn’t enough.

“The 5,000 visa limit will do little to alleviate the current shortfall,” he said. “Supermarkets alone have estimated that a business will need at least 15,000 HGV drivers to operate at full capacity before Christmas and avoid disruptions or availability issues.”

Others have warned that European drivers may not want to work in the UK again anyway.

Marco Digioia, secretary-general of the European Road Haulers Association, told i newspaper: “Even if the UK government allows it, we do not expect many drivers to return to the UK.”

Report by Michael Holden; Edited by Elizabeth Pfeiffer

