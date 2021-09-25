US border officials briefly arrest 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso





Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers escort detained Mexican soldiers after crossing the border and entering the United States, at the Cordova of the Americas International Border Bridge in El Paso, Texas, USA , September 25, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 25 (Reuters) – Fourteen Mexican soldiers were detained early Saturday morning for several hours by U.S. border officials after passing through the city of El Paso, Texas from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, said the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“Just after midnight today, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas international crossing in El Paso noticed two Mexican military vehicles crossing the border and entering the United States,” CBP told Reuters in a statement sent. by e-mail.

The 14 Mexican soldiers said they did not realize they had entered the United States and that US border officials secured their weapons and equipment for “safety and processing,” CBP said, adding that Mexican military leaders had been contacted and arrived at the port shortly thereafter.

Thirteen of the 14 Mexican soldiers were treated without incident, but one soldier received a civilian penalty after CBP agents discovered a personal amount of marijuana in his possession.

The 14 soldiers, their equipment and vehicles were returned to Mexico before 5 a.m., CBP said.

Mexico’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Due to the incident, the border post was closed for about two hours, a witness said.

“The CBP (officers) shouted for the soldiers to raise their hands and lay down their weapons immediately,” said the witness, who asked not to be named.

CBP officers searched the vehicles and then escorted the soldiers, who appeared to be handcuffed, according to the witness and photos of the situation seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Tomas Bravo, Lizbeth Diaz and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-border-agents-briefly-detain-14-mexican-soldiers-el-paso-2021-09-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos