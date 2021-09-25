European truck drivers warn waybillers that they won’t want to come to the UK | supply chain crisis





The government’s emergency program to issue temporary visas to thousands of truck drivers will be too short to address the UK’s supply chain crisis and will be difficult to get them to the UK, transport officials have warned.

On Saturday night, Downing Street confirmed that it had hastily drawn up plans to add 5,000 HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry workers to its visa system by Christmas to help an industry struggling with food and fuel shortages.

However, despite the plans being officially announced, Marco Digioia, president of the European Road Haulers Association, which represents more than 200,000 trucking companies across Europe, told the Observer to temporarily ease immigration rules. He said he would need a lot more than that. He said there is a shortage of drivers across Europe. I don’t know how many people would want to go to England.

Andrew Opie of the British Retail Consortium said the 5,000 limit does little to alleviate the current shortfall.

The spread of the supply chain crisis has raised the following criticisms:

Ambulances and caregivers have been impacted by queues waiting for gasoline as some fore yards report that they have not received the gasoline delivery they expected.

There was a warning that 1 in 5 deliveries may not arrive at a major supermarket chain on time or at all.

Polls found that the majority of voters, including 52% of Brexit voters, believed Brexit was partly responsible for the crisis.

Digioia says European driver salaries are generally higher than in the UK. New EU rules have improved working conditions. And billions of euros have been proposed to fund parking spaces and support companies.

The UK has no access to any of them, he said. The reality of customs and border inspections, luring European drivers back to the UK when we have to face all of Brexit’s uncertainties. We need to be realistic.

He said higher salaries and tax incentives could help in the short term, but there’s a lot of money pouring into this whole problem in Europe right now. A fair playing field and no Brexit hassles.

The government said Saturday night it plans to train up to 4,000 HGV drivers with the help of military examiners to speed up the process. And letters are being sent out in an attempt to get retired drivers back to work.

Industry dignitaries now say there will be a fight between British companies to hire drivers. Sources say major companies are already under threat.

On Saturday night there were also warnings that an impending shortage of short-term workers needed to meet the fall demand for food pickers and packers would exacerbate the crisis.

According to a new Opinium poll on Observer, two-thirds (67%) of voters think the government has mishandled the crisis. Even the majority of Conservative voters (59%) felt that the government had not responded well. A majority (68%) said Brexit was partly to blame. This is 88% of voters who remain and 52% of voters who leave.

The shortage of deliveries to supermarkets is expected to escalate as well as the serious challenges facing the hospitality sector.

Food and Drink Federation chief executive Ian Wright said earlier last year that there could be 4 million people who were able to work for the company but no longer have a potential workforce. He warns that another crisis is coming in the coming weeks, when agency staff are needed to cope with the peaks of fall and Christmas, when demand is most likely.

He said he was absolutely certain that there wouldn’t be enough available at the end of September when he started looking at the critical role of agency staff in the Christmas rush.

The government must come up with a fairly quick solution to truck drivers. Then the question is will they come if you call them?

I think the only way we can figure it out is by doing it. But then you get into a very clear competition for which industry and which company can pay the most. 1 in 5 hospitality orders from suppliers never come true. There’s a shortage on the shelves because, in my opinion, several supermarkets are in similar locations, Wright said.

There have also been reports of ambulances and hospital staff being damaged by waiting lines for fuel. This was after some gas stations said that fuel supply could not reach some fore yards. The South Central Ambulance Trust said on Friday that employees had joined the queue along with others to refuel.

Matt McDonnell, CEO of Medicare EMS, which owns ambulances, said on Saturday that some crew members had trouble finding fuel. This morning we had a flight attendant driving over an hour, he said. They found a garage with a sign stating that only emergency vehicles could access it. But our crew was only rationed with 30 liters of fuel.

On Friday, a flight attendant on emergency duty in eastern England posted an angry message on Facebook. Jennifer Ward wrote: Imagine having to go to 5 different gas stations to get diesel for your ambulance. There have also been reports of nursing home staff in Kent being unable to get to people’s homes due to lack of gasoline. There are serious warnings about the impact of price hikes, energy rate hikes and universal credit cuts on low wages. According to the Resolution Foundation think tank, a typical low-income family with children could lose 20 or more in weekly earnings over the next six months as a result of a triple disaster.

