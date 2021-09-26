Ryder Cup 2020 recaps: after fourball split, USA take 11-5 lead in singles





Team USA started the Ryder Cup four-ball session on Saturday afternoon with a 9-3 lead and teammates Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger fired beers with shotguns off the first tee.

It quickly became clear that this kind of celebration might have been premature, as Europe led three matches quickly, but the Americans fended off an afternoon charge by the Europeans to split the fourth and final game session. as a team, 2-2. The United States will now enter Sunday’s 12-game singles session with an 11-5 lead and will need just three and a half points to reclaim the cup.

“This afternoon session was important,” said US captain Steve Stricker. “If they shut us out, they come right back into the game. Dividing the session was a good result for us.”

World No.1 Jon Rahm was his usual dominant self, teaming up again with Sergio Garcia to beat Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka. And Shane Lowry transformed into Nick Faldo to score a point alongside Tyrrell Hatton. But the Americans have won the last two games, with Dustin Johnson winning with Morikawa for the third time and dropping to 4-0, and Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler rallying late to earn their first full point of each of their Ryder Cup careers. .

“Personally, I thought we could have gone 4-0, but to get 2-2 and stay in one place, the lead we created is huge,” said DeChambeau. “We haven’t had this great opportunity for a long time and I hope we can get the job done tomorrow. We have to focus again like it’s 0-0 and try to get all the points we can.”

Here’s a game-by-game recap of Saturday afternoon’s four-ball action at Whistling Straits:

Shane Lowry / Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) beats Tony Finau / Harris English (US), 1 place

It was Lowry’s show early, often, and late.

The Irishman, who had only played one session so far, energized early after hitting a 25-foot birdie putt to win the third hole. After the ball fell, Lowry clenched both fists and let out a loud cry. It came after he got annoyed that he had to put a shortie on the first hole.

He then birdied four of his first six holes and played the first nine of three under his own ball. However, at the turn, the Euro led by only 1 on the rise. Lowry then added a 20-foot birdie at No.10, but the English matched him.

Hatton, without a birdie, extended the lead to 2 a hole later by converting a 15-footer to a birdie. But Finau cut it in half by inserting a 12-foot birdie at No.13. The Englishman then stuffed one at No.14, but Hatton responded by ramming a 33-foot birdie putt into the hole to tie the hole. The tables were turned on the 16th par-5, as Lowry’s birdie was tied by 8-foot Finau.

The Euros led 1 entering the last hole and looked to be on track for two bogeys and a half point, but Lowry stepped up one last time by draining a 10 foot par to win the game.

Jon Rahm / Sergio Garcia (Europe) beat Brooks Koepka / Jordan Spieth (United States), 2 and 1

Rahm has gone 3-0-1 in those games, 3-0 alongside Garcia, thanks to some incredible clutch putts, including three away from 25 feet.

The world No.1 threw it on hand for an opening birdie, but the Euros ceded a par-5 second hole, which was won by Spieths conceded the eagle after hitting his second shot at 17 feet. The world No.1 went on to win the third hole for the Spaniards with a par before hitting a 45-foot birdie putt to win the fourth, giving the visiting team a 2-point advantage.

After a heated argument between Spieth and Rahm’s younger brother Adam Hayes over Rahm’s fall from the penalty area, the fifth hole was tied with birdies by Koepka and Garcia.

Rahm then continued to flex his muscles, securing a 26-foot birdie in the seventh par-3 and pushing Europe down to 3 in that game. But Koepka eventually claimed her first victory on a hole, birding 15 feet in the eighth par 4 to recover a hole. Two holes later, after a failed birdie from Rahm 10ft, Koepka dropped his 8ft to No.10 to push the United States back to 1st.

At the 12th par-3, the two Euros were in the tee bunker, but the hole was tied after Spieth released his 8-foot birdie at 380 degrees.

Koepka took it at No.13, however, birdieing 9 feet to tie the game. After Spieth blocked his 9-foot approach at No.15, Rahm responded from 140 yards, wedging in 6 feet. Spieth would miss and Rahm would, and Rahm’s birdie gave Europe a 1 lead at the end.

Rahm then grabbed hold of it again by birding a 30-footer in the 16th par-5, and Spieth missed by 12 feet, his sixth miss from 12 feet and into the game, and Europe took a lead of 2 with two play. They would do it on the penultimate hole with a single Rahm par.

“This afternoon it was amazing,” Garcia said. “I was the # 1 spectator watching a great guy do great things after great things after great things. It was great to be a part of it. I was so happy. I was just trying to keep it up. and making sure he kept going in. the right direction. You know, that was great to see. “

Scottie Scheffler / Bryson DeChambeau (United States) defeated. Tommy Fleetwood / Viktor Hovland (Europe), 3 and 1

A late rally by DeChambeau and Scheffler earned each of them their first full point for the Ryder Cup.

This match also started with some controversy, as DeChambeau put down his putter after rolling into a short putt to equalize the hole. The Europeans seemed to ignore it, as two holes later Hovland gave them their first lead with a 15-foot birdie at the third par-3.

DeChambeau didn’t crush one in the fifth par-5 like he did on Friday, but his 23-foot birdie won the hole and re-established the game. Hovland then landed three 18-foot putts in the seventh par 3 to give the lead to the Americans.

But that didn’t last long, as Scheffler blew a 5-footer at No.8 to bring the game back to a level playing field. Hovland then birdied in the ninth by 4-6 feet to give the Europeans a 1-place advantage. But with Scheffler tight at No.10, DeChambeau decided to drop his 30-footer for a birdie in order to win No.10 and restart the game.

The Americans each missed the green to the right at the difficult 12th par-3, and their bogeys gave Europe the hole and another 1 lead. Two holes later, however, DeChambeau rolled in a 7-footer for a birdie to tie the score again.

Scheffler’s 17-foot birdie at No.15 put the United States in the lead, 1 ahead, with three to go, and the Texas product added a birdie at No.16 to move the game to sleep. The match ended a hole later.

Dustin Johnson / Collin Morikawa (United States) defeated. Ian Poulter / Rory McIlroy (Europe), 4 and 3

This dynamic American duo went to 3-0 while dropping the two pillars of the Euro to a 0-5 combined.

Quiet in his Friday morning foursome loss to McIlroy, Poulter showed life early by matching Johnsons birdie with a 22-foot mark at the opening hole. But McIlroy couldn’t do the same in par 5 second, dropping his birdie after Johnson hit his second shot from 271 yards to 14 feet to set up an easy two-put birdie, which gave the Americans lead 1.

Poulter recovered it three holes later, draining a 28-foot birdie at No.5 to tie the game. But on the sixth par-4 short, Morikawa drove it 12 feet to win the conceded eagle and another lead of 1 for the United States. A hole later, Morikawa hit another tee shot, this time d ‘a much shorter distance, 7 feet at the par-3 seventh and made the putt to double the US advantage. Morikawa’s par at No.8 was good enough for a win and increased the US lead to 3.

Poulter shook the stick with a corner shot at No.10, but Morikawa stuffed one in to match the birdie gift. Morikawa would then respond to an incredible approach by Poulter from a fairway bunker at No.14, and their short birdies would be made up as the United States held their lead of 3, now with four holes to go.

Morikawa quickly finished with a 22-foot birdie at No.15. Just like that, McIlroy, who has only won one hole in two games on four balls this week, did not reach the 16th hole in four games. consecutive in the Ryder Cup team.

“Disappointing not to bring a point to the team yet,” said McIlroy. “So, I hope I get out tomorrow and do my best to score a point, and I hope we can come together and finally give them something to sweat mid-afternoon tomorrow.”

