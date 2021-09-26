Britain’s Long, Cold Winter Could Keep Gas Prices Soaring to Record Levels | account book





The UK faces greater-than-normal risk of cold winter weather this year, according to meteorologists, which threatens to boost gas demand and skyrocket gas market prices by 2023.

Meteorologists and energy market experts alike are predicting a dark season for UK homes, and millions of households could lose their energy suppliers as businesses collapse under pressure from rising gas prices.

UK gas market prices quadrupled last year due to strong global demand. These impressions were exacerbated by a series of electrical system outages, including a fire on one of the UK’s main power import cables, which increased reliance on gas power plants.

Market-leading prices indicate that fuel prices are likely to remain at record levels even in the colder months, which will bring a winter of disappointment for families struggling financially.

Early weather pattern modeling from US forecaster DTN points to colder winters in the UK and Northern Europe this year, with signs of weakening polar vortices that help move arctic air.

It’s too early to make an official forecast, but the DTN says the risk that the UK will designate February as the coldest of March is clearly greater than usual.

Experts fear a long, cold winter will expose the UK to gas shortages and severe market shocks. This is because the level of gas storage is dwarfed compared to the stores in neighboring European countries.

Kim Fustier, an analyst at investment conglomerate HSBC, warned that gas reserves in Europe could hit record highs, especially in colder winters, at much lower than normal levels. She said gas prices will remain at exceptionally high levels this winter, remain high next summer, and then normalize in 2023.

She said colder-than-average winters could push storage levels to dangerously low levels, increasing the risk of price spikes and/or shortages in some countries. The situation in the UK is more precarious than its European neighbors, as storage capacity is very limited.

The UK has enough gas storage to cover four to five days of winter gas demand, while neighboring European countries typically stock several weeks’ worth of gas.

The gas market has already shut down factories in northern England and has derailed the carbon dioxide supply chain essential to the food, beverage and meat production industries.

Record gas prices are expected to increase energy costs for millions of households from October, with further price increases expected in April, which could put a total of an additional 1 million households in fuel poverty by summer next year.

Consumer groups are concerned that the collapse of smaller suppliers struggling to cope with skyrocketing gas costs could prevent vulnerable households from receiving payments from the Warm Home concession scheme that helps make heating cheaper.

Gillian Cooper, energy director at Citizens Advice, said many of the poorest are experiencing an incredibly difficult winter due to higher energy rates and 20-day cuts to universal credit.

This is a particularly worrisome time for those who have failed suppliers, she added. Many low-income people risk losing the 140 Warm Home discount when they move to a new supplier. For some customers with debt, the agreed repayment plan may seem broken.

Cooper has asked the government and Ofgem to ensure that no one loses access to this important financial aid when they move to a new supplier.

And suppliers must ensure that those who owe the bankrupt company have access to an appropriate repayment plan so that they no longer go bankrupt, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2021/sep/25/long-cold-winter-ahead-for-britain-could-keep-gas-prices-soaring-to-record-levels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos