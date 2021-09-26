Border reopens in Del Rio after US clears migrant camp





US authorities are reopening an international border crossing in South Texas that had been closed for more than a week. Del Rio’s port of entry was closed after thousands of migrants set up camp under the international bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement outlining plans to allow passenger traffic to resume at 4 p.m. local time on Saturday. Officials say they expect the crossing to open for all freight traffic on Monday at 8 a.m.

The Del Rio crossing had been closed since September 17 as thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, began to cross the Rio Grande River from Mexico and set up a makeshift encampment under the international bridge.

During the closure, traffic on the US side of the border to the Del Rio crossing point had been redirected to Eagle Pass, nearly 60 miles away.

Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said the last year had been difficult for the region, with the border crisis being the latest in a series of tensions on local officials.

“This year we faced a winter storm, we faced the pandemic, we faced this immigrant crisis. I faced a prison break in no time,” Martinez said. at NPR.

On the Mexican side of the border, many businesses were struggling due to the closure of the Del Rio crossing. Eduardo Hernandez, an auto mechanic, told NPR he had lost about 50% of his business in the past two weeks.

“Since the migrants arrived here, the situation is strange,” Hernandez said, noting that he depended on the Texan drivers who come to see him for cheaper labor.

After thousands of migrants gathered under the Del Rio Bridge, the Biden administration accelerated deportation flights to Haiti and elsewhere. The last of the migrants was evacuated by US officials on Friday.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have criticized the United States’ response to the influx of migrants, particularly after border officers on horseback were seen chasing and seizing people who brought food back to their families. families.

The tactic prompted the resignation of Daniel Foote, an American diplomat in Haiti, who called the Biden administration’s methods “inhumane” and “counterproductive”. A career diplomat, Foote had served as Special Envoy for Haiti since July.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday that around 2,000 people have been deported on return flights to Haiti, while 12,400 have been released in the United States pending appearance before a judge from the United States. ‘immigration.

Thousands more Haitians remain in Mexico and more continue their way north through Central and South America.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcbx.org/post/border-reopening-del-rio-after-us-clears-migrant-camp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos