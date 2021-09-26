Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Welcome to the Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here’s a compilation of the top news we’ll cover on Sunday. Sign up for our front page newsletter free of charge to receive bi-daily briefings by email.

1. Boris Johnson demands a pay increase for truck drivers.

Secretary Boris Johnson has warned businesses to raise truck driver wages, urging 40,000 retired HGV licensees to return to work to help fill gas stations and deliver goods to supermarkets.

A senior government source said temporary easing of rules allowing more EU workers to get help to make up for the UK’s shortage of drivers should pay these people more than just flooding the market with cheap labour. He said he had to run until Christmas. Read the full story.

2. Congress misled about a net zero target cost, Conservative lawmakers say

Congress was misled about the cost of reaching its net zero target, Conservative MPs said, as internal documents reveal that most small electric cars will cost thousands of pounds more than officials have claimed by 2021.

Ministers estimated the overall cost of the policy based on assumptions that included claims that the price of small electric vehicles would plummet to $13,000, according to data from the Climate Change Commission (CCC), an official advisory body after the legal dispute. In fact, most cost at least 20,000. Read the full story.

3. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confronted a ‘very wealthy pharmaceutical company’.

In a highly political speech at a music concert in New York on Saturday night, the Dukes and Duchess of Sussex accused a very wealthy pharmaceutical company for not sharing the recipe for a coronavirus vaccine.

In the final appearance of their three-day Big Apple tour, the couple took to the Central Park stage, accusing them of misinformation, bureaucracy, lack of transparency and access to vaccines. Read the full story.

4. Detectives Demand Black Box Video to Track Suspects in Sabina Nessa Case

A driver who drove near where Sabina Nessa died is being urged to check dash camera footage as her killer may have been repeatedly caught in the glare of the car’s headlights.

Detectives are hoping to clear up the movement of the main suspect before he is caught on CCTV outside an apartment block as he escaped a crime scene in Kidbrook, southeast London, on September 17. Read the full article.

5. Mother died while waiting for a call to make a GP appointment

The mother of the two children died suddenly after “waiting for a phone call for almost two hours to receive treatment,” her family said.

Relatives claim that renowned baker Helena Maffei, described as “the soul of Kidderminster”, collapsed at home in front of her 28-year-old son and tried to see a GP with trouble breathing. Read the full story.

Get the latest news and up-to-date political information throughout the day in The Telegraph.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/26/sunday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos