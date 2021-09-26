Coast Guard and US Army Corps continue to deal with waterways affected by Hurricane Ida





Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Bessonoff hands a dashboard to Seaman Aurelio Rojas and Seaman Jarrod Pell aboard Coast Guard Ax in Morgan City, Louisiana, September 20, 2021 Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard said on Saturday it was continuing to respond to impacts on waterways and assess environmental threats in southeast Louisiana on Saturday after Hurricane Ida.

In partnership with the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), the Coast Guard continues its efforts to reopen the waterways affected by Hurricane Ida in the areas of Bayou Lafourche, the navigation channel from Houma and parts of the Gulf Intra-coastal Waterway.

Obstacles to affected streams are being identified and removed to restore the area to pre-storm conditions.

To date, 85 obstructions, consisting mainly of fishing vessels, crew vessels, barges and supply vessels at sea, have been identified in the channel of Bayou Lafourche.

As of September 19, the US Army Corps of Engineers estimated that all obstructions on the Houma shipping channel had been removed.

Updates to areas handled by the US Coast Guard and US Army Corps are listed below.

Bayou Lafourche and Port Fourchon

Bayou Lafourche is closed north of Leeville. U.S. Coast Guard crews from the Hurricane Ida Houma Incident Command Post and the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Emergency Response Team coordinate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the US Navy Supervisor (SUPSALV) and Port Fourchon Port Manager to assess sunken and damaged bottoms. vessels and other obstructions in waterways before starting rescue and removal operations.

Achieving these efforts will help protect the environment from oil and hazardous materials threats, reopen waterways and increase trade flow to the region.

Houma navigation channel

The Houma navigation channel is fully open without restrictions. The Terrebonne Parish sea wall and conservation district have completed repairs to the Bubba Dove valve and the width restrictions at the valve have been lifted.

Gulf Intra-Coastal Waterway

The Coast Guard works with the US Army Corps of Engineers to mitigate shoals and severe obstructions in the Intracoastal Gulf Waterway, a vital trade link for barge traffic across the entire Gulf Coast. Gulf Intracoastal Waterway is closed from mile post 18-20 due to shoal formation, and from mile post 21-33 as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct dredging operations . The alternative route to Port Allen is open to maritime traffic.

Local waterways

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, many local waterways are still clogged with debris and potential dangers swallowed up. The US Coast Guard continues to assess local waterways for obstructions and severe shoals, resulting in some narrowed canals, and which are critical to the local commercial fishing industry. All mariners must continue to register with VTS Berwick Bay at kilometer 110 on the Atchafalaya River.

Restoration of navigation aids

From 5 p.m. on Friday:

-14 Coast Guard units, made up of Coast Guard crews and Aids to Navigation teams, restore damaged or destroyed aids to navigation in waterways heavily affected by Hurricane Ida.

-Of the 408 damaged or offline aids to navigation, 366 aids to navigation have been fully restored or have been subject to temporary fixes, nearly 90% of those identified.

Barataria Bay Waterway

From 5 p.m. on Friday:

– Aids to Navigation Morgan City and Dulac crews are restoring damaged or offline aids in the Grand Isle / Barataria Bay area following Hurricane Ida.

-68 of the 86 navigation aids were damaged or destroyed in the Barataria Waterway, Barataria Canal and Bayou Rigaud, accounting for 79% of all navigation signals in these waterways.

-Almost 89% of the navigation aids in these waterways have been fixed temporarily or permanently.

Response to pollution

To date, the Coast Guard has assessed 2,495 pollution reports. Of the 2,495 reports, there are:

-2,477 reports that have been closed or transferred to the appropriate jurisdictions,

-317 reports where the reports were not verified because there was no longer any evidence of pollution on the site,

-312 reports where the Coast Guard actively oversees mitigation efforts that are led by responsible parties,

-18 reports are under investigation by the Coast Guard.

Officials say those numbers will change as environmental response teams continue to assess and re-prioritize targets. Anyone who sees pollution is encouraged to contact NRC at 1-800-424-8802.

The Coast Guard adds that those with unpaid removal costs or damage resulting from an oil spill in navigable waters or the threat of an oil spill in navigable waters may be entitled to compensation from the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund.

Contact 1-800-280-7118 to see if you are eligible for a claim.

