UK responds to Nigeria’s frustration over travel restrictions and relaxes rules





The UK High Commissioner for Nigeria said on Saturday that rules will be relaxed from 4 October following the setbacks experienced by Nigerians visiting the UK over stringent COVID-19 travel protocols.

Nigeria’s High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, said reports that a COVID-19 vaccine administered in Nigeria has not been approved in the UK are not true.

Laing said the UK recognizes Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson’s and Johnson’s vaccines for use in Nigeria, regardless of where they are manufactured.

The statement reads in part as follows: The UK is committed to worldwide access to vaccines and is one of the largest funders for COVAX. The UK has donated 1.2 million vaccines, particularly to Nigeria, through COVAX and will continue to do so.

The UK strongly supports the Nigerian immunization campaign with the Nigerian health authorities and strongly encourages all eligible residents of Nigeria to be vaccinated. Only if we all get vaccinated can we end the spread of COVID-19.

About travel restrictions

Laing said UK authorities will soon streamline existing travel rules for Nigerians and other international visitors.

From October 4, 2021, the current system will be simplified. There is a single red list of countries and territories with stricter rules, and there is a rest of the world list with simplified travel arrangements.

The official said the rest of the world list would include countries currently on the UK’s amber list, such as Nigeria.

She said the UK government is doing its best to keep travel abroad open while using the COVID-19 vaccination certification process to ensure safe entry for those wishing to enter the UK.

We know this is very important to many people in the UK and Nigeria. Extensive people-to-people relations between the two countries are at the heart of bilateral relations.

She also explained that travel rules are regularly reviewed and those planning to travel to the UK should regularly check the website www.gov.uk for the latest information and requirements.

background

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on September 8, 2021, a recent Nigerian traveler said when he arrived in the UK that he was tested for COVID-19 twice, on the 2nd and 8th days of arrival.

The traveler, who did not want to be named, said he was tested despite being in quarantine.

Another Nigerian, who now resides in the UK but has requested not to be named, has expressed dissatisfaction with the British government’s portrayal of robbing Africans.

I can only imagine the frustration of Nigerians visiting the UK. Even after two doses of vaccine in Nigeria, you will still have to pay for accommodation and testing.

A friend of mine paid £160 for the test, equivalent to around N120,000, the source said.

Affected students

Meanwhile, some Nigerians who have recently returned to the UK for educational purposes have reportedly struggled with the protocol.

Some of the students who had previously received the Moderna or Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine twice said the protocol was ’embarrassing’.

Nigeria reaction

At a briefing last week, Faisal Shuaib, secretary general of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said Nigerian officials were “in talks with the British government”.

Responding to the new travel advisory report, Mr Shuaib said all vaccines administered in Nigeria were approved in the UK.

He explained that in the past the UK had three classifications (green, amber and red) for vaccination by country, and Nigeria was on the amber list.

Shuaib said the new advisory would only see countries classified into two lists, green and red, and hoped to keep the status quo by allowing Nigeria to remain unrestricted.

We support the honesty and trustworthy journalism of PREMIUM TIMES. Good journalism costs a lot. But only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. We would like to ask for your little support in this noble effort to ensure that the country’s best investigative journalism continues to be accessible for free. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you help keep journalism relevant and make it free for everyone to use.

donate

Text Ads: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/486730-covid-19-uk-reacts-to-nigerians-frustration-over-travel-restrictions-relaxes-rules.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos