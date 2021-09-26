Factbox: Fatal passenger train accidents in the United States in recent years





Emergency responders are on the scene after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a freight train and derailed in Cayce, South Carolina, United States on February 4, 2018. REUTERS / Randall Hill

September 26 (Reuters) – At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north-central Montana, an official from the local sheriff’s office said. Read more

Here are some fatal passenger train accidents in the United States in recent years:

February 4, 2018: An Amtrak passenger train that was diverted onto a side track crashed into a parked freight train in South Carolina, killing two crew members and injuring at least 116 others.

January 31, 2018: An Amtrak passenger train carrying Republican members of the US Congress to a retreat in West Virginia crashed into a garbage truck at a rural crossing in Virginia, killing one in the truck. No serious injuries were reported among lawmakers or train staff.

December 18, 2017: An Amtrak train derailed as it cornered on new stretch of track in Washington state at more than twice the speed limit, knocking passenger cars off a bridge and killing three people. Nearly 100 people were injured, most of them minor.

September 29, 2016: A New Jersey Transit train crashed into a terminal in Hoboken, killing a woman standing on the platform and injuring 114 people.

April 3, 2016: An Amtrak train from New York struck a backhoe performing maintenance on tracks in Chester, Pa., A suburb of Philadelphia, killing the two men working with construction equipment and sending 41 in hospitals.

May 2015: An Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia after entering a turn at 106 mph (171 km / h), more than double the recommended speed of 80 km / h, killing eight passengers and sending 185 more to the hospital. The locomotive and seven passenger cars derailed.

December 2013: A Metro-North train derailed in the borough of the Bronx in New York City, killing four people and injuring at least 61. The seven-car train was traveling at 82 mph (132 km / h) before entering the 30 mph (48 km / h)) curved section where it crashed.

Sources: Reuters, US National Transportation Safety Board

