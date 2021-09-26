Several dead as Amtrak train derails in the US state of Montana | News from the United States and Canada





An official says at least three people were killed after an Amtrak train carrying 147 passengers derailed near the town of Joplin.

Several people have died in the United States when an Amtrak train derailed in the state of Montana, according to an official.

Starr Tyler, a dispatcher at the Liberty Country Sherriffs Office, told the Associated Press news agency that at least three people were killed in the incident on Saturday.

She didn’t have more details.

Amtrak said she was deeply saddened by the deaths, adding that there were also multiple injuries.

He said the Empire Builder train had around 147 passengers and 13 crew on board when five cars derailed near the town of Joplin at 4 p.m. (2200 GMT).

Amtrak is working with local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, he added.

The cause of Saturday’s incident was not immediately clear.

US media reported that the train was heading to the western city of Seattle from Chicago.

Photos posted on social media showed several cars on the side. Passengers stood along the tracks, some carrying luggage.

The footage showed sunny skies and it appeared that the accident had occurred along a straight section of track.

Megan Vandervest, a train passenger who was going to visit a friend in Seattle, told the New York Times that she was awakened by the derailment.

My first thought was we were going off the rails because, to be honest, I’m anxious and had heard stories of trains going off the rails, said Vandervest, from Minneapolis.

My second thought was, this is crazy. We would not be derailing. Like, that doesn’t happen.

She told The Times that the car behind hers was overturned, the one behind that was fully overturned, and the three cars behind that had completely fallen off the tracks and pulled away from the train.

Speaking from the Liberty County Senior Center, where passengers were taken, Vandervest said it looked like extreme turbulence on a plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would send a 14-member team, including investigators and specialists in railway signals and other disciplines, to investigate the derailment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/26/three-dead-as-amtrak-train-derails-in-us-state-of-montana

