



1 gas price

Natural gas prices have quadrupled in four months, but energy companies can’t pass the hike on to customers because the government sets a price cap. The price cap is raised to an average of 139 in October, but dozens of smaller vendors are expected to close. Some analysts say that if the upper limit is reviewed in April next year, it could rise by 200 more. As gas costs are unlikely to fall in the coming months, heavy industry companies will face higher costs and the UK is no longer part of the EU energy market, allowing simple cross-border energy trading to keep prices more stable.

2 Universal Credits

Ministers agreed to reduce the UC (Universal Credit) payment to the default of 118 on October 6th. Income tax, national insurance, and UC taper mean that claimants only get 37p for every hour they earn as little as 2.24 per hour. This means that someone who works full-time at minimum wage must find about an extra week of work to make up for it. According to the Resolution Foundation, the shortage is pushing 800,000 people into poverty.

A potential backbench uprising has forced ministers to look at other options, but plans to adjust the UC taper mean the 6 billion cut will be reduced to 5 billion.

3 Inflation

Product shortages, labor shortages and rising energy prices will combine to push inflation above 4% for the first time since 2013, according to the Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee. In March, it was 0.7%.

Interest rates are at an all-time low of 0.1%, but the average debt burden per household is 62,705, according to the Money charity.

4 delivery

The shortage of delivery drivers and HGV drivers, as well as other workers in warehouses and food processing plants, has led to product shortages on supermarket shelves and on diesel and gasoline supplies. Retailer inventory levels are at their lowest since 1983, and imports fell 17% in August, according to the Confederation of British Industry. While optimism about the post-COVID-19 recovery has boosted business confidence, CBI Executive Director Tony Danker said yesterday the mood shifted from growth to Thatcher.

5 vacation

According to ONS figures, pandemic vacation plans will end on September 30th, leaving between 1.3 and 1.7 million people on full or partial vacation. Businesses must either fire laid off employees or bring them back as employees.

According to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, 223,000 new job postings were posted in the week ending September 19, putting demand for workers at an all-time high. However, despite the labor shortage, there may be a discrepancy between the skills of the new unemployed and the available jobs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/26/five-cost-of-living-crises-facing-the-government The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

