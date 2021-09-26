Is there a way to prevent the United States from taking over the Ryder Cup?





SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin – After taking over the Europeans in the Ryder Cup for the past two decades, the stage is set for the United States

With an 11-5 lead heading into Sunday, Team USA only needs 3.5 points in 12 singles matches to claim the Ryder Cup. It’s the biggest singles lead since Europe had the same advantage in 2004 and the biggest for the Americans since a nine-point lead in 1975. No team has ever come back from more than four points. advance on the last day.

The Americans are chasing back-to-back Ryder Cup victories on American soil for the first time since winning the Greenbrier in 1979 and the PGA National Golf Club in 1983.

Here’s a look at the singles matches and the big climb ahead for Europe:

SCORE: UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5

Two-time major championship finalist and Olympic gold medalist ScHotele has performed exceptionally well on another big stage with a 3-0 record as a rookie to the Ryder Cup. According to research from ESPN Stats & Information, his three wins are the most chosen by a captain since their introduction in 1989. If ScHotele defeats McIlroy, his four points would be highest by the choice of an American captain.

It was a forgettable Ryder Cup for McIlroy, to say the least. He was expected to be one of the stars of the European squad, but went 0-3 and was sidelined for a session for the first time in his career. He lost two matches on the same day for the first time on Friday.

Odds: ScHotele -120; McIlroy +150; Tie +550

Prediction: Sc Chaudele 4 and 3

Cantlay, the defending FedEx Cup champion and PGA Tour player of the year, is 2-0-1 on his Ryder Cup debut. His game has increased dramatically over the past 18 months. Expect the former UCLA star to be a major champion soon.

2 Related

He will face a fierce competitor to Lowry, who won the Open at Royal Portrush in 2019. He is one of the best European players in windy conditions. Why European captain Padraig Harrington didn’t face him for more than two matches could be questioned in the end. Lowry drained an 11-foot putt on the 18th hole of Saturday’s four-ball game to fend off Harris English and Tony Finau.

Odds: Cantlay -125; Lowry +163; Tie +550

Prediction: Tie

Rahm is the No. 1 player in the world and certainly played like that at Whistling Straits. Without the steady play of Rahm and his fellow Spanish player Sergio Garcia, the Europeans’ six-point deficit would be even greater. Rahm is 3-0-1 and his 3.5 points are the reigning world No.1’s best in a single Ryder Cup. He accounted for 70% of Europe’s points – the highest percentage of any player entering the singles session since 1979. Rahm beat Tiger Woods 2-1 in his first singles match in Paris in 2018.

Scheffler, 25, is yet to claim a victory on the PGA Tour, but he is one of football’s rising stars. He’ll need anything to beat Rahm, who has been better than everyone else for the past year. Someone had to play it, and Scheffler apparently drew the short straw.

Odds: Scheffler +210; Rahm -162; Tie +550

Prediction: Rahm 3 and 2

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

DeChambeau was the longest hitter off the tee on the PGA Tour last season, but Garcia is also long underhanded, even at 41. Garcia tied for 16th in driving distance averaging 309.4 yards and he has a big advantage in the Ryder Cup experience. .

Garcia has won 25 career games, the most in Ryder Cup history: two more than Nick Faldo and three more than Arnold Palmer. His 28.5 points are also the most important in the history of the event. DeChambeau got his first full point in Saturday’s four-ball games. Garcia is 4-4-1 in singles matches, but is 3-0-1 in his last four games.

Odds: DeChambeau +100; Garcia +125; Tie +550

Prediction: Garcia 1 up

Morikawa, 24, first won on tour in his eighth start, then won his first major tournament on his PGA Championship debut. He won his second major tournament – The Open – in his eighth start in one. It’s no surprise that he is 3-0 in his first Ryder Cup.

The first Norwegian to compete in the Ryder Cup, Hovland will likely be one of the stars of the European squad for years to come. He is one of the most talented young players in the world, although his 0-3-1 record this week may not reflect it. He is one of the best ball attackers in the world and will win big in the not-so-distant future. His putter let him down at times in the first two days here.

Odds: Morikawa -110; Hovland +138; Tie +550

Prediction: Morikawa 1 up

Johnson, the world No.2 player, has rediscovered his form in a big way after a not-so-great 2021 season. He is the first American to enter singles with a perfect 4-0-0 record since 1979, when Larry Nelson and Lanny Wadkins did. It pulls full blast and will be hard to beat.

It was a very disappointing performance for Casey, who the Europeans could historically count on to earn at least half a point in his matches. He’s 0-3 so far this week. Casey is 1-1-2 in Ryder Cup singles matches; his last victory came against Jim Furyk at K Club in 2006.

Odds: Johnson -162; Casey +210; Tie +550

Prediction: Johnson 3 and 2

There were questions about whether Koepka wanted to be here – he blamed the media for putting a negative spin on his comments on the eventful Ryder Cup week – but he fully committed. He’s probably not thrilled with his 1-2 record and may be looking to work out his frustration with Wiesberger, the first Austrian to make the Ryder Cup and the lowest-ranked player in the official World Rankings of the one or the other team. Koepka is 1-0-1 in Ryder Cup singles.

Odds: Koepka -175; Wiesberger +225; Tie +550

Prediction: Koepka 3 and 2

Finau, the choice of a captain, really seems as excited to be here as any player on the pitch. He played better on Friday than on Saturday. He’ll look to give Poulter his first Ryder Cup singles loss. This could be Poulter’s last appearance as a player in the event. Since 2004, Poulter, 45, has beaten Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson (also tied), Matt Kuchar and current US captain Steve Stricker. Heart and soul of the European team, Poulter could be assistant captain at Rome in 2023 and captain at Bethpage Black in 2025.

Odds: Finau -125; Poulter +163; Tie +550

Prediction: Tie

Thomas cares about the Ryder Cup as much as any other player. He’s probably not happy with his 1-1-1 record this weekend. He went 4-1 in Paris in his debut and beat McIlroy 1 in singles. Hatton, a fiery Englishman, is doing better than most of his teammates with a 1-1-1 record this week. He putt on the 18th hole to tie a four-ball game on Friday, then teamed up with Shane Lowry to win a four-ball game on Saturday. Hatton lost to Patrick Reed 3-2 in his singles match in Paris. Thomas’ putting will have to improve in order for him to beat Hatton.

Odds: Thomas -137; Hatton +175; Tie +550

Prediction: Hatton 1 up

It’s English against an Englishman. English, an American rookie, was 1-1-0 in foursomes and four-ball games. Westwood, 48, is the oldest player on the European squad and this will likely be his last Ryder Cup game. His 11 Ryder Cup appearances are tied with Nick Faldo for most by a European player. Westwood has won 23 points in his career, but little of his damage has come in singles, where his record is 3-7. He’s 0-2 this week and another loss would give him 21 in his career, which would tie Neil Coles (1961-77) and Christy O’Connor (1955-73) for the most by a European player. This is what happens when you play the Ryder Cup so often.

Ratings: English -110; Westwood +138; Tie +550

Prediction: Tie

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Spieth’s putter let him down for much of the weekend, which is why he has a 1-2 singles record. He has never won a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup singles match. It is a 0-6 handset. One of the heroes of the European team’s 17.5-10.5 victory in 2018, Fleetwood failed to score a point this year. He is 0-1-1. In Paris, he scored four points passing 4-1. After winning each of his four matches in foursomes and four balls with Italy’s Francesco Molinari, Fleetwood lost to Tony Finau 6 and 4 in singles three years ago.

Odds: Spieth -110; Fleetwood +138; Tie +550

Prediction: Half

Berger, one of the best forwards in the game, is 1-1 in his first Ryder Cup. Fitzpatrick is still looking for the first point of his career. The Englishman went 0-2 on his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine in 2016 and is 0-2 this week. He will try to avoid a 0-5 record on Sunday in singles. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, only four players have played multiple Ryder Cups and haven’t earned at least half a point. Each of them represented Great Britain and Ireland before the addition of European countries in 1979: Tom Haliburton (1961-63), John Panton (1951-53, 1961), Alfred Padgham (1933-37) and Arthur Lacey (1933 and 1937).

Odds: Berger -110; Fitzpatrick +138; Tie +550

Prediction: Berger 3 and 2

Expected final score: US 18, Europe 10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/32280551/is-there-stopping-us-taking-back-ryder-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos