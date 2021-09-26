UK Enforces UN Sanctions to Response to North Korea’s Arms Program





HMS Richmond recently conducted an operation in the East China Sea to support UN sanctions efforts against North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. Sanctions adopted in 2017 prohibit the supply of fuel or refined petroleum products to North Korea.

The Type 23 Royal Navy frigate, now detached from the British carrier strike group currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific, captured evidence of vessels apparently violating UN sanctions, and gathered up-to-date information about other vessels of interest, providing video and photo support to UN enforcement coordination. provided evidence. cell (ECC). The operation, carried out and completed earlier this month, is the first since 2019 when a British Navy ship supported UN sanctions monitoring and enforcement activities.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Deployed in the East China Sea, HMS Richmonds identified vessels suspected of violating UN sanctions and tracked vessels not previously reported to enforcement control cells.

North Korea’s ambition to acquire weapons of mass destruction destabilizes the region and poses a threat to the world. This important activity, part of the deployment of carrier strike groups to the region, thwarted this ambition.

MBE Commander Hugh Botterill said:

Participation in UNSCR enforcement activities was an important moment in the deployment of CSG 21. HMS Richmond is proud to be part of North Korea’s WMD program downsizing efforts, reporting on vessels of interest and providing valuable imagery and contact data.

Our team identified several vessels of various nationalities that appeared to be in violation of UN Security Council sanctions, and sought, tracked and approached several vessels not previously identified to the Executive Coordination Office.

Over the past month, the British carrier strike group has been conducting a series of exercises with Japan, the US and South Korea, separate from the enforcement of sanctions. To demonstrate its continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, the Royal Navy has recently sent two ships, HMS Spey and HMS Tamar, to the region to provide a permanent presence in the region.

HMS Richmond is currently working with Japan to conduct scheduled maintenance programs prior to resumption of operational and defense engagements with the British Aircraft Carrier Strike Group led by the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

