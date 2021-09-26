The climate crisis intensifies the American border crisis. it will only get worse





More than 10,000 migrants from Haiti converged on the US border at Del Rio, Texas this week and up to 30,000 may also seek to travel north. Their experiences are similar to those of migrants from Central and South America, where political and economic instability and climate change threaten their livelihoods. In conversations with CNN, Haitians have highlighted social unrest, poverty and earthquakes among the reasons for their migration. The current border crisis paints a picture of how natural disasters and their ripple effects can cause people to leave their homes, even if it means risking their lives.

“Haiti is a particularly important case, but it is linked to a larger history of dispossession of blacks, especially in the Caribbean,” Keston K. Perry, political economist and assistant professor of African studies at Williams College, told CNN. . “Making the connection between the existing inequalities linked to colonialism and the slavery of African peoples is important for us to understand how these communities have become particularly vulnerable and exposed to climate change.

According to an April UN report, climate change-related weather disasters have pushed an estimated 21.5 million people in already conflict-affected countries to relocate each year, on average, since 2010. Although migrants don’t often cite this as the main reason for leaving their homes, a 2020 study made links between the climate crisis and its effects on migrants’ security, economy and livelihoods.

“Making the decision to leave your own country should be the very last resort,” said Perry. “They are unable to meet the resource, recovery and relief needs on an annual basis, when they experience calamities such as landslides, floods and hurricanes that we see happening more frequently – and we will. therefore see more forms of migration. “

A political challenge

The impact of climate change on the US border crisis “should come as no surprise,” Democratic Senator Ben Ray Lujn of New Mexico told CNN.

“The national security assessment was clear from the start on this,” Lujn said. “The United States and our allies must take the climate crisis seriously in all its aspects, otherwise it will get worse. The science is clear, we see it unfolding before our eyes.”

President Joe Biden recently requested an estimate from National Intelligence, the intelligence community’s most important intelligence product, to explore the security implications of the climate crisis, a senior State Department official told CNN .

The official said concern over a global refugee crisis, triggered by more frequent extreme weather conditions, is “really the driving force behind” the report request.

“The president wanted to make sure that we have a good understanding and a comprehensive understanding of this challenge,” said the official, referring to the link between climate change and migration. “It’s going to be so massive and we understand that and we want to make sure that we see the ramifications, the consequences, the risks, and also what kinds of policy options exist today that are working well.”

But Perry, who himself is from Trinidad and Tobago, said the United States is contributing to the problem with its soaring fossil fuel emissions, and because it has not provided the necessary climate finance to help. developing countries.

“The United States is not held responsible, given that it is the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the world,” he said. “He has shown no interest in supporting these people, who are escaping various forms of climate and agricultural crises linked to the forms of intervention the United States has taken in these countries.”

A White House spokesperson told CNN that the United States is “committed to bold and ambitious climate goals,” including Biden’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. ‘about 50% from 2005 levels by 2030.

“Simultaneously,” the spokesperson said, “the Biden administration continues to implement a comprehensive strategy to address the factors that push people to leave their countries, create legal channels to migrate, create protection for them. people in the region, reform our asylum system and deter irregular migration “.

The United States is a “beacon”

As the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, according to the World Bank, Haiti is extremely vulnerable to natural disasters with over 90% of the population at risk. In the Caribbean, climate change is expected to accelerate the frequency and intensity of extreme weather hazards, including hurricanes.

Central American countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, also face life-threatening levels of food insecurity due to the drought that has lasted for years and intensified storms.

And just like large swathes of the western United States, a 2020 study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters found that the frequency, duration and intensity of droughts in these countries will increase as temperatures continue. to warm up until the end of the century.

Representative Ral Grijalva, Democrat of Arizona and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said climate migration is not unique to the United States, but it is in the country’s interest to lead because it is is already a destination for people fleeing their homeland. .

“Like it or not, that ‘United States of America’ tag is out there,” Grijalva told CNN. “People see it as a refuge, they see it as a new beginning, and they see it as an escape, and that strength is not going to go away.”

Even if migrants achieve their goal of settling in the United States, they still face the impacts of the climate crisis. This summer alone, an unprecedented heat wave claimed hundreds of lives in the northwest, and Hurricane Ida devastated the Gulf Coast and the northeast with flooding. The West is in the throes of a historic drought that has caused water shortages.

At the US-Mexico border, most migrants cross the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. The region is one of the fastest growing places in the United States, but it’s also getting hotter and drier for the people who live there. The Rio Grande River, which provides drinking and irrigation water to 6 million people and 2 million acres of farmland for both countries, is draining as heat waves intensify and precipitation decreases.

Perry said developed countries like the United States should expect to see more migrants and refugees attempting to escape intensifying disasters.

“These crises reveal what’s going on below the surface in terms of structural inequities,” Perry said. “Ultimately, given what is happening in Haiti and other parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, we are going to see future events like this, especially as the planet heats up.

CNN’s Ella Nilsen and Nicole Gaouette contributed to this report.

