Tony Finaus’ prediction of a new day for Team USA comes true before our eyes





KOHLER, Wisconsin. Maybe Tony Finau was right. He said this year the U.S. Ryder Cup team was something new, something fresh, something different from teams in previous years that had produced confusing results for nearly three decades.

Finau was one of the youngest players on the squad three years ago in Paris, and today, at 32, is one of the oldest. He looks through the additions of world-class youngsters to this year’s squad and feels a change in culture.

So far, everything is going well for this American team, which has as much talent as depth. A hard-fought 2-2 result in Saturday afternoon’s four-ball session after a 3-1 result at the foursomes in the morning put the United States ahead, and with an 11-5 lead ahead. Sunday, it will take something historic to defeat them.

Only twice in the history of the event has a team come as far as four points behind on Sunday, with 12 points in singles on the line. The United States (1999, Brookline) and the Europeans ( 2012, Medinah) were both successful. This mountain is higher. Europe need 14 points to keep the Cup they won in Paris three years ago; that means it shouldn’t get any worse than 9-3 in singles.

It’s about believing, said Europes Shane Lowry, who won a victory with Tyrrell Hatton over Finau and Harris English. I was reading something last night. If you have 1% chance, you must have 100% faith.

It will certainly not be easy. This week of the Ryder Cup, the American team refuses to give up an inch. Even with plenty of European blue on the scoreboard on Saturday afternoon, the United States was determined to keep its visitors to Whistling Straits as hopeful as possible. Texans Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler returned a trailing game against Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, giving the United States a 2-2 result. He won the first three sessions by 3-1.

This afternoon session was important, said US captain Steve Stricker. If they shut us out (4-0), they come right back into the game. Splitting the session was a good result for us.

Dustin Johnson, the squad’s oldest player at 37 and their most experienced player (fifth Ryder Cup), took his record to 4-0 with a four-ball triumph alongside Collin Morikawa over the European mainstays of the Ryder Cup Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy. Neither European player won a point until Sunday.

Apart from the powerful Spain tandem of world No.1 Jon Rahm and 10-time Ryder Cup veteran Sergio Garcia, who combined to win three matches, the European squad has done little to challenge the States. – United at this point.

I’m sure they know they have a very important task ahead of them, but it is always possible, said Europe captain Padraig Harrington. At the end of the day, as I said in Medinah (where Europe turned a 10-6 deficit into a win), it’s only half a point more than what we won in singles at Medinah. .

Individually, it doesn’t really matter in the sense of the team. They just have to go out there and win their own individual match. They can’t do anything more than that. They have to focus on that and not look at this picture as a whole and focus on their individual selves and play their game and win that and then see how it adds up.

Johnson may be the fourth American player in history to go 5-0 if he wins his singles match, joining Gardner Dickinson, Arnold Palmer (both went 5-0 in 1967) and Larry Nelson (1979 ). Rookies Xander Sc Chaudele and Collin Morikawa could each end 4-0 with wins on Sunday.

The 12 singles matches will begin at 11:04 a.m. CST.

