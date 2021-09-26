Universal credit cuts will encourage more UK children to engage in child care research | Universal Credit





One study predicts that around 1,500 additional British children will be removed from their families and taken care of each year.

The impact of cuts to already struggling families has resulted in a 5% increase in childcare children, 5,500 additional children placed in child care plans, and thousands of additional children being referred to social services before being officially classified as in need of help.

Academic Modeling estimates that increased protective services will cost Congress $100 million per year in additional costs, with local authorities already unable to fund increasing the number of children in care during the pandemic.

Poverty is closely linked to increased parental stress, mental illness and domestic violence, all risk factors for child protection interventions. The study estimates that 290,000 UK children currently live in households that will fall below the poverty line once the income growth equivalent to 1,050 a year is reversed.

Researchers have urged ministers to abandon plans to cut universal credit starting next month to ease growing pressure on low-income households. As national insurance rises and food and energy prices soar, some families could suffer as much as 1,750 a year by April.

Simply put, it is more difficult to keep children safe from adversity if the family is struggling materially. Study co-author David Taylor-Robinson, professor of public health and policy at the University of Liverpool, said poverty directly affects children and increases risk by causing toxic stress in families.

He added that the sharp rise in the number of children in continued care is already putting unsustainable pressure on local authorities’ budgets. To achieve equalization opportunities, it is essential that families with children are protected from the harmful effects of child poverty.

It is known that the government is looking at ways to mitigate the impact of the 20 cuts on some claimants, but researchers believe this will have a negligible impact and will do little to protect claimants from the consequences of large and sudden shocks to household income. said it would.

Josh MacAlister, the government-commissioned head of the Children’s Social Services Review, said the findings would be carefully reviewed. A review interim report published in June identified a causal link between poverty and increased levels of child abuse and neglect.

Poverty in itself causes stress, he said, and makes families less resilient to other shocks and struggles. Welfare is not within the scope of this review, but recognizes that increasing poverty has consequences for social care of children.

Charlotte Ramsden, president of the Children’s Services Board of Directors, said: A new study shows that the removal of 20 universal grade increases could have a direct and dramatic effect on the number of children eligible for child protection initiatives. Initiating treatment should intensify the need for urgent action.

While care is an appropriate place for some children, pursuing a policy that willfully exacerbates and jeopardizes the difficulties faced by families seems far from the promise of leveling the country.

A government spokesperson said: We have implemented unprecedented welfare assistance and made it accessible to vulnerable children and families. Helping people get back to work is the best way to end the cycle of poverty. That’s why the multi-billion-dollar job plan is focused on helping you learn a new skill, increase your hours or find a new job.

We have invested millions of dollars in front-line charities that directly support vulnerable children, and we are advocating a family hub where parents can provide critical services to their children from infancy to age 19. The Independent Review of Protection of Children’s and Children’s Society is looking for ways to reform the system, including how to support families to stay together safely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/26/universal-credit-cut-will-lead-to-more-uk-children-in-care-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos