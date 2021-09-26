U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker’s picks hit the nail on the head





HAVEN, Wisconsin. When Steve Stricker was named captain of the United States Ryder Cup in February 2019, he was set to compete in the scheduled 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits with four caps. But four months after the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the golfing landscape in 2020, the PGA of America cut automatic qualifying and gave Stricker two more caps.

The six picks were the most important of any captain in tournament history and opened Stricker to some criticism, including from those he ignored.

Now that his team hold an impressive 11-5 lead heading into Sunday’s singles matches, it’s fair to say that the Strickers’ decisions behind his picks and who he picked were spot on.

NOTICE: Questionable decisions, aging stars and mediocre play ensure the end of Europe’s domination of the Ryder Cup

WATCH: Americans Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas drink beers ahead of Ryder Cup matches

U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain Steve Stricker honors fans on the first hole of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Stricker took just one seasoned Ryder Cup veteran with those picks in Jordan Spieth, 28, a player who likely wouldn’t have made the squad in 2020. Spieth was paired with Justin Thomas at the 2018 Ryder Cup, and the duo went 3-1 in an American loss.

Tony Finau, 32, made his Ryder Cup debut in Paris in 2018 but went 2-1 in his matches. Xander Sc Chaudele, 27, Daniel Berger, 28, and Harris English, 32, are all rookies to the tournament, but not between themselves or in team competition.

Finau was joined in the Presidents Cup 2019 squad by Scuffele and fellow rookie Patrick Cantlay, who played together. Berger was part of the 2017 Presidents Cup squad, of which Stricker was the captain, and he played with Brooks Koepka.

You know, some teams that have played together over the years, be it Ryder Cups or some Presidents Cups, so we wouldn’t present them if we didn’t feel good with them, let me put it that way. , Stricker mentioned.

Scottie Scheffler, 25, was the only real Stricker rookie chosen. But, Scheffler had finished second in the WGC Match Play Championship and had three top 10s in major championships this year. He also had a few junior match play titles under his belt and was part of the winning team of the 2017 US Walker Cup with Collin Morikawa.

The story continues

With those picks joining two rookie automatic qualifiers at Cantlay and Morikawa, there was a feeling that the Strickers team didn’t have enough Ryder Cup experience.

He looked at it another way.

You know we haven’t been on the winning side (for) too much, I think two or three times out of the last 12 times we don’t come up with bad experiences, Stricker said.

I see that as a positive point.

The players too.

The recent history of losing the United States in the Ryder Cup really meant nothing to them.

For me the culture change, Finau spoke about what new blood in the Ryder Cup squad meant before the competition started. We have a whole new team. We have a team without scar tissue. There are only a handful of us who have even played in a Ryder Cup, and a few of them have winning records. In fact, we don’t have guys on our team who have lost a lot in the Ryder Cups. So what I mean by that is we have a whole new team. We have a whole different bunch of hungry young guys.

With no baggage to carry on the first tee, the Strickers’ picks helped the American team set an impressive pace for the Ryder Cup.

Scottie Scheffler played on the first hole in the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

As a group, they went 5-1-1 on Friday to give the United States their biggest day one lead in 46 years.

We’ve just got off to a good start and we’re really building some really positive memories and a positive experience, Cantlay said after he and ScHotele won the Friday morning quartets. And we will use it later.

Have they already done it.

Unloaded from history and only building confidence, the Strickers’ picks continued to pay off in Saturday’s games, which included a few highlights:

ScHotele: He became the first American rookie since 2012 to open his Ryder Cup career by winning his first three matches. He also played 36 holes before hanging out, passing Phil Mickelson (34 in 1995) for best streak in the past 30 years.

Spieth: Going 1-1 with partner Justin Thomas on Saturday thanks to a 3-hole deficit in the morning session, the duo have earned four tandem victories in their Ryder Cup careers. Only Arnold Palmer and Gardner Dickinson (five) have more Ryder Cup duo.

Scheffler: Rolled in about a 9-foot putt for a birdie at No.15, then another birdie at No.16 to give him and Bryson DeChambeau a victory over Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland in play at four balls.

French: Struck a 234-yard approach to the green on number 18 at 32 feet, which allowed him to make the par and force Shane Lowry to do the same to earn a full point after the Europeans led for 15 consecutive holes.

Over the course of two days, the six captains’ picks combined to go 8-5-1 to give the Americans a sizable lead heading into Sunday’s singles matches. Now the Strickers team need just 3 more points to win the Ryder Cup for the second time in three years.

And while the Ryder Cup in Singles may be the ultimate melting pot in the sport, the performance of the Captains’ Selections over the first two days has undoubtedly lowered the flame beneath them.

“It’s just a big change in momentum from our match going from 1 to 14 and the potential to be 10-6 again as it was in Medinah (Country Club in 2012), so we can reverse this match was huge and being able to win the last game on Saturday was also a good dynamic, ”said Scheffler. “Come out tomorrow, everything is on a level playing field. I think we have a lot of guys on this team who really hate losing, and so the individual games tomorrow, I think the guys are going to be motivated and ready to play. J ‘hope to finish this thing off.

Contact Jim Owczarski at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker’s picks hit the nail on the head

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/amphtml/news/opinion-u-ryder-cup-captain-011543284.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos