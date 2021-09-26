UK housing plans put on hold due to water pollution concerns





UK Homebuilding Updates

40,000 new homes are delayed as developers say they are struggling to meet UK environmental regulations and are a threat to the government’s goal to address the housing shortage.

Developers have been barred from moving forward at several UK construction sites out of fear that construction will increase nitrate and phosphate levels in the waterways.

At high concentrations, these nutrients cause excess algae to grow, depleting the water’s oxygen and suffocating other aquatic life. Their levels are already above EU recommendations in many UK rivers due to agriculture and development.

David O’Leary, director of policy at the Home Builders Federation, said, “30,000 to 40,000 homes are being delayed in one way or another. An additional 20,000 homes are likely to be affected, he said, and the problem could still be more widespread.

He added that getting guidance from the government is difficult, in part because there are issues between the housing and environmental departments.

In 2019, after Solent, a waterway between southern England and the Isle of Wight, was found to contain high levels of nitrates, Hampshire’s parliament was directed by government agency Natural England to block non-nitrate-neutral development.

Since then, the problem has spread and, according to HBF, 20 councils have recommended that Natural England reject non-phosphate and nitrate-neutral developments.

According to James Thomson, CEO of homebuilder Gleeson Homes, there is a delay of 12 to 24 months at some sites as developers seek to acquire additional adjacent land to absorb the nutrient runoff. He said the alternative would be to reduce the number of houses built on the site by 50%.

Rules to protect habitats when building homes have been around for decades, but the nitrate and phosphate issue highlights the tension between two key plans on the government’s agenda: the “build, build, build” commitments and ambitious environmental goals.

Developers must adhere to increasingly stringent rules, aiming for “net zero emissions”.

These actions are essential if the UK, which hosts the COP26 international climate summit in November, is to meet its emission targets. However, this means additional costs for builders.

According to HBF, the cost of offsetting the phosphate impact associated with the new development is close to £5,000 per household.

Developers estimate that by 2030, the cost of meeting new energy efficiency targets for homes will equal or exceed those targets.

These additional costs could undermine the government’s promise to build more and “level up” less affluent areas in the UK by making it less viable to build in areas with lower housing prices, according to two major homebuilders. There is.

Mike Burke said, “We urge local authorities to continue working with Natural England to ensure that development proposals do not negatively impact the environment and protected areas, and to take action to mitigate damage and improve river quality for people and nature,” said Mike Burke. . Head of Sustainable Development at Natural England.

