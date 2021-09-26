Deputy chief of Russian firm Novatek says he will fight US tax burdens





Mark Gyetvay, then CFO of Novatek, speaks at the Reuters Russia investment summit in Moscow, Russia, September 11, 2007. REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin / File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept.26 (Reuters) – Mark Gyetvay, deputy director of Russian natural gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM), arrested last week in the United States on tax charges, said on social media Sunday that he had pleaded not guilty and would fight the charges.

“Dear friends and colleagues. On Thursday I was indicted for unfounded tax charges which I have already paid under a voluntary program, and I pleaded not guilty. I will fight vigorously against these charges and continue to discuss gas related topics as usual, ”Gyetvay wrote on Twitter. .

The US Department of Justice said Thursday that Gyetvay had been arrested on tax charges related to $ 93 million hidden in offshore accounts. He faces a long prison sentence if convicted. Read more

Gyetvay, who holds passports from the United States and Russia, was later released on $ 80 million bail by U.S. Judge Douglas Frazier of Florida’s Middle District Federal Court, court documents show. Read more

He has been the main spokesperson for Novatek, hosting conference calls with investors and representing the company at industry events as it seeks funding for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

