Essar Oil Discusses Extending UK VAT Payment Deadline for January

September 26 (Reuters) – Essar Oil UK, operator of Stanlow Refinery UK, is in talks with UK authorities to extend the deadline to repay hundreds of millions of pounds in deferred taxes in January, the company said. said Sunday.

Essar Oil has said it will pay £223 million ($350 million) to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) by January. .

Essar responded to Reuters’ request for comment, saying that it had already repaid £547 million to HMRC out of a total of £770 million.

The company agreed to pay the rest of the payout on an expedited schedule with HMRC, but was unable to pay due to a slower-than-expected recovery from the pandemic.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Essar said he was discussing a “short extension” of the VAT deferral payment with the HMRC.

“These discussions are positive and we expect EOUK to be resolved soon.”

He also said that the company is “in a much stronger position to overcome the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic” as the company has returned to positive EBITDA (income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

Essar has secured more than $850 million in funding for the Stanlow refinery after experiencing short-term financial hardship in May. read more

Employing 900 direct employees and an additional 800 contractors on site, Stanlow fuels roads in northwest England and jet fuels Manchester and Birmingham airports.

Long queues of vehicles meander to a UK gas station where a severe shortage of truck drivers has depleted fuel rations and some pumps in many garages and has prompted the government to consider issuing temporary work visas. read more

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

